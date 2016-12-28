2016: Three major projects could bring 1,350 jobs to Pasco

In August, Mettler Toledo General Manager Viggo Nielson and Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey announced plans for Mettler Toledo’s 250,000-square-foot plant to be built in Pasco.

Pasco County worked to shed its image of a business community bridesmaid in 2016.

Two years after being jilted by T. Rowe Price, the Pasco Economic Development Commission landed new CEO Bill Cronin to head the organization and then, in a four-week span in August and September, advanced three major projects that eventually could bring 1,350 jobs to the county.

Most significantly, Mettler Toledo said it would build a $30 million, 250,000-square-foot plant and bring 500 jobs to the Northpointe Village center at State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway in Lutz. The company manufactures food safety equipment.

Raymond James Financial followed suit by closing on 65 acres in the Wiregrass Ranch development in Wesley Chapel in a deal first announced in 2011 but held up by environmental permitting. Raymond James plans four six-story office buildings on the site, employing as many as 750 people.

Tru Simulation + Training said it would expand its pilot training business. The company, which will be Mettler Toledo's neighbor in Northpointe Village, said it would invest nearly $30 million on a larger training center and add 100 jobs.

C.T. Bowen, Times staff