a community of prayer

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times

Edilberta Galizia prays with her son Kevin Perez, 5, during a vigil at Nativity Catholic Church on Wednesday. “It makes me feel sad because I’ve been here for 16 years, and I’m illegal here in the United States. You see, I have my three kids, and it makes me feel like what’s going to happen to them if I have to go back to Mexico?” she said about recent executive orders dealing with border security and immigration enforcement signed by President Donald Trump that﻿ could affect migrant communities. Â¶ Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of the Diocese of St. Petersburg led the vigil for migrants and refugees, with an estimated 1,000 people in attendance. Â¶ “The prayer vigil is being held as an expression of our solidarity and support for our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters who live, work and make their homes in our community,” said Parkes. The Vatican has criticized the president’s immigration policy, with a senior official voicing concern and the Vatican newspaper saying Trump’s recourse to walls and travel bans is counterproductive to America’s economic interests.﻿