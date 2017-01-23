A Flying Wallenda will be walking a tightrope at Sundial in St. Petersburg

Rick Wallenda, a member of the world-famous tight-rope walking Flying Wallendas, will perform his death defying craft at St. Petersburg's Sundial next month. The event, benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. [Times files]

Rick Wallenda, a member of the world-famous tight-rope walking Flying Wallendas, will perform his death defying craft at St. Petersburg's Sundial next month.

The event, benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.

Wallenda will cross the courtyard by walking across a cable no bigger than an index finger, without the use of a harness of safety net, according to a news release from Sundial.

He is the third generation of the Flying Wallendas to walk tight ropes.

Patriach and matriarch Karl and his Jenny Wallenda brought the act to the Ringling Brothers Circus in the 1920s, debuting with at Madison Square Garden, according to the family's official website.

The Wallenda family holds multiple world records for their stunts, including the highest blindfolded tight rope and crossing Niagara Falls, according to the release.

Prior to the skywalk, there will be other circus-themed performers beginning at 4 p.m.

Participating Sundial retailers will donate proceeds back to Habitat for Humanity.