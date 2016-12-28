Afternoon Update: Hillsborough woman faces murder charge; Doug Martin excused from Bucs practice; Tampa Bay's most-Googled words of 2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (pictured at the start of training camp in July) was dismissed from practice on Wednesday. [Times files]

WOMAN FACES MURDER CHARGE IN HUSBAND'S CHRISTMAS EVE SHOOTING

An Apollo Beach woman faces a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband on Christmas Eve. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called just after 9 p.m. to 517 Flame Tree Drive . They found Shawn Singleton, 47, lying face-down in the living room with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

PUSHING BACK ON ISRAEL, KERRY DEFENDS OBAMA'S UN VOTE

Secretary of State John Kerry tore into Israel on Wednesday for settlement-building, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel away from democracy and forcefully rejecting the notion that America had abandoned Israel with a controversial U.N. vote. Israel's government accused Kerry of a skewed attempt to blame Israel for failing to reach a peace deal.

PERENNIAL CANDIDATE THROWS HIS HAT INTO RING FOR ST. PETE MAYOR

Paul Congemi ran for mayor of St. Petersburg in 2009 and 2013. This week, he announced he's gearing up for a third try. So what's his platform this time around? Apparently, a strong antipathy for liberals and the gay community.

YOUR AFTERNOON TRAFFIC AND WEATHER REPORT

As you head out for your drive home, check out our live blog for the latest traffic updates and road conditions across Tampa Bay.

DOUG MARTIN EXCUSED FROM BUCS PRACTICE

Bucs running back Doug Martin, who was inactive for Saturday's loss to the Saints as a healthy scratch, was excused from Wednesday's practice, the Times' Rick Stroud reports. Martin was benched for Saturday's game, with backup Jacquizz Rodgers getting the nod instead and rushing for 63 yards on 15 carries.

JONES: NICK SABAN'S SUCCESS DIDN'T SCARE URBAN MEYER INTO SAYING LATER, GATORS

Did Nick Saban drive Urban Meyer out of Florida? Out of the SEC? Out of college football? We might never know the real answers to those questions, but Meyer has now set up shop at Ohio State and could be on a collision course to meet Saban for a national title right here in Tampa in what has become the fiercest coaching rivalry in college football.

KUCHEROV, PALAT TO RETURN TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING

The Lightning (17-15-3) return to the ice tonight after the four-game Christmas break and play host to the division leading Canadiens (21-9-4). You can follow along on our live blog once the game starts.

CAN ALEXA HELP SOLVE A MURDER? POLICE THINK SO, BUT AMAZON WON'T BUDGE

While police have long seized computers, cellphones and other electronics to investigate crimes, a murder case has raised fresh questions about privacy issues regarding devices like the Amazon Echo or the Google Home, voice-activated personal command centers that are constantly "listening." Namely, is there a difference in the reasonable expectation of privacy one should have when dealing with a device that is "always on" in one's own home?

WHAT PEOPLE IN TAMPA GOOGLED THE MOST IN 2016

Google released its annual report on the top trending searches of the year, including specifics on what people in the Tampa Bay area Googled the most in 2016, and it appears locals had a taste for all-you-can-eat ethnic cuisine, British royals and viral photos over the past 12 months.

NEED A GOOD READ?

Forty-five years after she gave birth to a boy at 17 and gave him up for adoption, Linda Palm got a call she wasn't expecting. Her son, Brent Reichert, had tracked her down in Gulfport and wanted to meet her. Andrew Meacham tells the story of their reunion.