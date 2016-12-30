Afternoon update: Latest on fatal Skyway crash; follow along as FSU meets Michigan in Orange Bowl; St. Petersburg may be next ridesharing battleground; where to watch New Year's Eve fireworks

Southbound lanes on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge were closed Friday morning after a crash in which a wrong-way driver was killed. [Florida Highway Patrol]

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a wrong-way crash early today on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Shontel Nicole Chase, 29, was in a 2005 Ford Focus as she drove northbound in the southbound lanes. Jon Allen Mitchell, driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup heading south, tried to avoid the collision but could not, troopers said. Chase died at the scene; Mitchell was hospitalized in critical condition.

ORANGE BOWL: LIVE UPDATES TONIGHT FROM FSU-MICHIGAN

Follow our live blog from tonight's Orange Bowl between Florida State and Michigan. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

RIDESHARING'S NEXT BATTLE COULD BE IN ST. PETERSBURG

For the last several months, the move to legalize rideshare services like Uber and Lyft in St. Petersburg purred along smoothly, if slowly, especially compared to the contentious two-year battle in Hillsborough County. However, the city's revamped vehicle-for-hire ordinance, first discussed in February 2015, has taken an unusual twist: It satisfies neither the ridesharing firms nor the taxi cab companies.

CHILLY TONIGHT, BUT WARMER FOR NEW YEAR'S

Expect a chilly evening, thanks to cold front that pushed through the region. Temperatures on Saturday morning will dip into the 40s for most of Tampa Bay, and into the 30s in northern counties. But conditions will warm quickly on Saturday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 70s. As 2016 ticks away, it won't be as cold, with a low around 60. On New Year's Day, highs reach into the low 80s. Check out the Times' Weather page for the latest.

WHERE TO WATCH FIREWORKS ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

Still undecided on how to welcome the new year on Saturday night? Here's the lineup of fireworks shows you can catch around the Tampa Bay area that will have your ears ringing.

DOG POOP SQUABBLE SPARKS CONFRONTATION WITH GUN

Pinellas County deputies say 79-year-old Nicholas Belmonte was upset because a road worker confronted his wife for not cleaning up her dog's poop in a nearby field in Seminole, so pulled out a .32 mm handgun and pointed its laser at the work crew. The workers took cover behind their vehicles and called 911. Belmonte drove away, but was later arrested at his home.

URBAN RENEWAL? OHIO STATE'S MEYER INSISTS HE'S CHANGED

Urban Meyer is a winner, anyway you slice it. He takes a 61-5 record in five seasons at Ohio State into the national semifinal Saturday against Clemson. He has won three national championships, two in Gainesville, one in Columbus. The perpetual winner, driven by the thought of losing. But what happened to Meyer when he burned out at Florida can happen again, writes Times sports columnist Martin Fennelly. The coach says he is on guard.

YOUTH SPORTS A BIG PART OF PASCO'S TOURISM STRATEGY

The Dick's Sporting Goods Tournament of Champions, a national youth lacrosse tournament, is back for the 10th year in Pasco County, along with 53 teams and about 4,000 visitors from around the country. Ensuring the event continues in Pasco is part of a concerted effort by officials to attract tourism dollars through youth sports. "We don't have the beaches and some of the other amenities," county tourism project manager Ed Caum says. So it's a "normal progression" for Pasco to use sports tourism to attract visitors.

TRAFFIC UPDATES TO GET HOME SAFELY

As you head out for your evening commute, check out our live blog for the latest traffic updates and road conditions across Tampa Bay.

THE WEEK'S 20 BEST NEWS PHOTOS, FROM THE AP AND GETTY IMAGES

This collection features seagulls flying over the Mediterranean, Christmas images from Chechnya, South Korea and Iraq, weather photos from England, Montreal and Utah, and a little something different: images of three stars whose deaths were mourned around the world — George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

