Afternoon update: Smugglers use Trump labeling; DUI diversion program; Trump coming to MacDill; Super Bowl commercials

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi held up a package marked with President Donald Trump's name and face. "All I want to say to this drug dealer is, 'Big mistake by putting the president's picture on this,'" she said. "Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets." [Josh Solomon | Times]

TRUMP'S LIKENESS ON SMUGGLED HEROIN PACKAGES? 'BIG MISTAKE,' SAYS BONDI

Hernando sheriff's officials are calling it the county's largest heroin bust ever. But mysteriously, the drug packaging was labeled with the names of drug kingpins El Chapo and Pablo Escobar, and the name and image of President Donald Trump — a joke Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi didn't think was funny. "Big mistake. Because he is going to be our most fierce advocate in taking this junk off of our streets," she said.

WILL NEW STATE ATTORNEY GIVE DUI DRIVERS A BREAK?

Just-elected Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is "evaluating and considering whether a DUI diversion program would be feasible and effective." That's DUI we're talking about, a rallying cry for the powerful and passionate Mothers Against Drunk Driving, but also a charge that can seriously disrupt the life of someone with no other arrest record. Times columnist Sue Carlton looks at the issue.

TRUMP PLANS VISIT TO MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE ON MONDAY

President Donald Trump will get a briefing from leaders at U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command, have lunch with service members and deliver remarks. It will be Trump's first visit to Tampa as president.

SUPER BOWL ADS THAT SHOULD GET YOUR ATTENTION

Not interested in the Falcons and Patriots. Then stick around for the action between the action. Super Bowl commercials are big business — not only with the millions that these companies are willing to plunk down for a 30-second spot, but the attention they hope to garner long after the Vince Lombardi Trophy has been awarded. With that in mind, we offer 12 ads that are likely to be discussed at your office on Monday.

NAKED MAN WHO RAN ONTO DALE MABRY DIED OF COCAINE OVERDOSE

A naked man who was banging on cars in the middle of Dale Mabry Highway in December died from "intoxication by cocaine," according to an autopsy. When police tried to take 39-year-old Nathan Hamilton into custody, he struggled and experienced what officers described as a medical episode in the back of a patrol car. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

STATE DEPARTMENT: LESS THAN 60,000 VISAS REVOKED UNDER BAN

The State Department says fewer than 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas provisionally canceled after President Donald Trump's executive order blocked them from traveling to the U.S., the Associated Press reports. That figure contradicts a Justice Department lawyer's claim Friday during a hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said that about 100,000 visas were revoked.

HARSHER SENTENCES FOR VIOLENT OFFENSES BY UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS?

Citing a desire to "keep our citizens and constituents safe," a Republican state senator is again looking to propose a bill that would impose stiffer penalties on undocumented immigrants than U.S. citizens or legal residents would otherwise face for the same violent crimes. Many lawmakers — mostly Democrats, but also quietly some Republicans — feel the proposal is unconstitutional.

WEATHER-WISE, A SUPER WEEKEND IN TAMPA BAY

The stretch of sunshine and pleasant temperatures continues through the weekend. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with a low around 60. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday. For more forecast details, see the Times' Weather page.

SUPER BOWL QUARTERBACKS BY THE NUMBERS: WILL HISTORY BE MADE?

Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady: By one measure, it is the greatest quarterback showdown in Super Bowl history. But will it live up to the hype? Times reporter Tom Bassinger takes a close look at the numbers.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND: RAYS FAN FEST, COMEDY, LOCALTOPIA, ETC.

We know there's a big football game on Sunday night to watch in the family room, during a party at a friend's house or even at the neighborhood watering hole. But, of course, there are many other things to include on your weekend itinerary. Some highlights: Friday's TruTV's Impractical Jokers show at Amalie Arena, and Saturday's Rays Fan Fest at Tropicana Field the Localtopia festival at Williams Park in downtown St. Petersburg.

