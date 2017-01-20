Afternoon update: Trump takes oath of office; cop killer loses bid for reduced sentence; Pasco principal dies in crash; Gasparilla Children's Parade on Saturday

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. [Getty Images]

Donald John Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, capping one of history's most unconventional paths to the White House. The Times has several articles related to today's transition of power from former President Barack Obama.

• Trump took the oath of office just before noon on the U.S. Capitol steps, then followed up with an inauguration speech that used the same blunt tone of his campaign.

• Watch a video and read a transcript of Trump's 16-minute inaugural address.

• Politifact fact-checks Trump's speech and provides added context.

• Police deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests in a chaotic confrontation blocks the inaugural ceremony and parade route as protesters registered their rage against the new president.

• Follow the festivities and activities surrounding them in pictures in the All Eyes photo gallery.

NICHOLAS LINDSEY LOSES BID FOR SHORTER SENTENCE

Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Thane Covert has denied Nicholas Lindsey's motion for a reduced sentence. Lindsey, now 21, has twice been sentenced to life in prison for gunning down St. Petersburg police Officer David Crawford in 2011. Lindsey was 16 at the time of the slaying. He was seeking to have his sentence reduced to 40 years in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on juvenile offenders and a new law passed by the state Legislature.

POPULAR PASCO COUNTY PRINCIPAL DIES IN CRASH

Crews Lake Middle School principal Adam Kennedy, 46, was killed in a traffic crash with a semitrailer while on his way to work this morning. Kennedy was married to a teacher and the father of two children. The school district brought a full crisis team, including counselors and two former principals, to the campus to help students and employees.

CHILDREN'S GASPARILLA PARADE ON SATURDAY

Tampa's Gasparilla season revs up on Saturday with the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade along Bayshore Boulevard. The day also includes a preschoolers stroll, a bicycle safety rodeo and fireworks after the 3:30 p.m. parade. What it doesn't include: booze.

NICE WEATHER SATURDAY; SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS SUNDAY

The weather should be pleasant for Saturday's parade. Forecasters say it will be largely dry to start, with highs in the low 70s and a moderate breeze. Later Saturday into Sunday may not be so nice. A cold front heading into the region is expected to bring severe weather, with frequent lightning, heavy downpours and strong winds. The bulk of the worst activity in the immediate Tampa Bay area should run through midday Sunday, 10Weather WTSP meteorologist Ashley Batey said. For the latest forecast information, go to the Times' Weather page.

BUCS GM JASON LICHT ON 2016 SEASON: 'IT'S PROGRESS'

In his first comments since Tampa Bay's season ended with a 9-7 record, Bucs general manager Jason Licht struck a tone of unfulfilled ambition and encouragement about one of the youngest teams in the NFL: "You can't say, 'Just be happy. Oh, well, at least we did not have a losing record,' but all that said, it is progress."

TAMPA PLAYS ROLE IN SPECIAL OPS DOCUMENTARY DEBUTING AT SUNDANCE

Scott Neil, part of a small group of Green Berets who helped take down the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly 16 years ago, recounts the story on film and in person Saturday as a star at the famed Sundance Film Festival. The retired Army master sergeant from Tampa is one of five men featured in the documentary Legion of Brothers, premiering at the Utah festival.

