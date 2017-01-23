Doctor discusses both sides of caregiving, plans for 'Art of Caring' talk

Giving care and comfort to others is a natural instinct for humans.

And even though we may have been doing it for eons, we can still learn how to do it better.

That's the premise of a free hourlong talk, "The Art of Caring," scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Long Center in Clearwater.

The presentation will be given by Dr. Michael Appleton, 84, a hospice and palliative care physician in Clearwater. The talk will be focused on a 1990 book, On Caring, by Milton Mayeroff.

Millions of us are in the role of caregiver each year. It is estimated that 34.2 million Americans provided care for someone in 2015, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving.

And, as Appleton candidly notes, he is also now the recipient of caregiving as a patient.

LifeTimes asked Appleton about his presentation and what key points he plans to touch on.

What led you to choose this book, published 26 years ago?

The book offers elements of how people relate to each other, especially regarding professionals and patients. I thought about it recently with regard to my personal experience as a patient with doctors.

How has your role as a patient changed your perspective of caregiving?

It opened my eyes to a lot of things I thought I was doing correctly that I was doing incorrectly. And so much has changed about medicine today.

What else will the talk cover?

How caring has diminished in the whole health care system. How the system is so regimented. How people have so little control over the cost of drugs.

You mentioned your experiences as a patient.

I got sick about four years ago. At the present time, I have 10 doctors and about a dozen medications. I have a list of about 15 diseases that I have. The cost of drugs, even with insurance, is outrageous.

That's changed how you relate as a physician to others?

As physicians, sometimes we forget how to connect to people and how we got into medicine in the first place. As a patient, I'm dealing with feelings and how it feels to be vulnerable.

How can nonprofessionals be better caregivers?

Elements of caring mean that in a relationship, we grow and actually benefit from a relationship in which we enable one another to grow.

What do you now, as a patient, tell others, including your 10 doctors?

I tell them, "Sometimes, I feel like an invalid, but I am not invalid. I have a disease but I am not the disease. Don't talk to me as if I am a disease."

Does that work?

They probably give me a look like when you show a chicken a card trick.

And how have your experiences as a patient and your revisiting of On Caring changed how you relate to patients? What elements of caring can be practiced by nonprofessionals with people they care about?

Look them in the eyes. Ask them, "Did you understand what I just said? Do you want me to write it down? What is it that you are worried about or frightened about?"

It sounds as if the key to being a good caregiver is focusing on the person needing care.

Stop worrying about how you are doing as a caregiver. See what the other person wants. Be honest with people. Be patient with people. Have some humility. You're not always right.

Is there anything else you plan to share with your audience, especially about caring for friends?

Just share time with them and forget about how it's received, whether it's a smile or a pat on the knee or just looking them in the eye. I know what it's like from the other end. That's what I want to share.

Contact Fred W. Wright Jr. at travelword@aol.com.