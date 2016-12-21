All Eyes gallery: Charlie Kaijo's favorite photos of 2016

Jennifer and Eric Adams swear in during their adoption proceeding for their daughter, Layla Adams, 2 (right) at the George E. Edgecomb Courthouse in Tampa, Fla. on Tuesday, November 15, 2016. They adopted two other girls including Ella Adams, 3 and MacKenzie Adams, 2 (not pictured). 19 Foster children from Hillsborough County were adopted by their forever families during the Hillsborough National Adoption day celebration at the George E. Edgecomb Courthouse in Tampa, Fla. Some of the children adopted waited their entire lives for this moment. Adoption finalization hearings, normally closed to the public, were open to guests and members of the media

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from Charlie Kaijo.

Charlie Kaijo Mercedes Concepcion holds a frame of her daughter, Ashley Perdomo, while grieving with her son, Bryant Perdomo, 19, and mother, Vicky Guillen, at their home in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 13, 2016. Ashley Perdomo, 17, was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to cross Hillsborough Ave after leaving work. She was a senior at Hillsborough High School.

Charlie Kaijo Cailin Cannella, 13, poses for a portrait in front of the swimming pool at The Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2016. Cannella just found out she has osteosarcoma (bone cancer). She just started undergoing chemotherapy and is still practicing. She may eventually have to give up the breaststroke because it is taxing on the knees (the cancer is in her knee) and because she eventually may have to have a knee replacement.

Charlie Kaijo Members of the Congolese community worship and record from their phones at the Global Community Refugee Church on October 09, 2016. During their Congolese service, anyone is welcome to go up to the front of the room to sing and dance. A band plays traditional African music. Most were members of a church prior to their arrival to the United States. Pastor Joseph Germaine holds a Congolese service at noon and youth services throughout the day on Sundays. An interpreter translates Pastor Joseph's sermon in Swahili for the members.

Charlie Kaijo Governor Mike Pence speaks to a crowd of supporters at the Clearwater Aviation hangar in Clearwater, Fla., on Oct. 31, 2016. For a few moments, the podium lost power and light. Supporters flashed a small beam of light on him while he spoke to the crowd over a megaphone until the power was restored.

Charlie Kaijo Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Mid Florida Credit Union Ampitheather in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 24, 2016.

Charlie Kaijo Zephyrhills High School Jaquan Sheppard (7) makes a catch against River Ridge High School at River Ridge High on Oct. 14, 2016.

Charlie Kaijo Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) comes down with a catch by way of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) during the third quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 3, 2016.

Charlie Kaijo Guard Estevan Lopez (2) leaps in the air for a layup during basketball practice at the Nature Coast High School gymnasium in Brooksville, Fla., on December 14, 2016.

Charlie Kaijo St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Mike Harley (3) makes a catch past Plant High defensive back Whop Philyor (1) in the third quarter during the Class 7A state championship game between Plant High and St. Thomas Aquinas at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on December 9, 2016.

Charlie Kaijo A Plant High School students kisses the hand of Plant High Drew Miller (4) following a loss during the Class 7A state championship game between Plant High and St. Thomas Aquinas at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on December 9, 2016.

Charlie Kaijo Tampa Bay Tech football players get ready for a home game against St. Petersburg High School in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 11, 2016

Times Archive Charlie Kaijo's Top photos Charlie Kaijo interned with Tampa Bay Times since September 2016. Previously, he interned at the Arizona Republic as a Pulliam Fellow and Chips Quinn scholar and in 2011, participated in the New York Times Student Journalism institute. He grew up in Fresno, Calif. and studied photojournalism at California State University, Northridge. My time at The Times has been a hustle. I've been given opportunities to cover a variety of spot and general news assignment, features, sports and an enterprise piece. Photographing sports and politics has been two of my most exciting highlights of my time in Tampa. Covering prep football and NFL, I've had the chance to develop a better workflow. Often, we are given a small window of time to edit and file photos between breaks in a game. My colleagues have been generous with their help in filing my work before deadline. Tampa and the I-4 corridor were popular for national level politics during this past election season. Covering rallies and marches for both sides, I learned to move slower. My editors encouraged me to spot details and switch my lenses on assignments to give visual variety

