All Eyes Gallery, Chris Urso's favorite photos of 2016

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from Chris Urso.

CHRIS URSO | Times Republican Vice President candidate Gov. Mike Pence uses a megaphone after the lights and power went out during a rally Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in Clearwater.

CHRIS URSO | Times Ariel Zavala smiles as she raises her mortarboard after hearing the confirmation of Alonso high school graduates Friday, June 10, 2016 in Tampa. Zavala, who graduated from Alonso, decided not to sit with her classmates or walk during commencement ceremonies. During her high school years Ariel slowly transitioned from male to female.

CHRIS URSO | Times Lightning RV Supply employee Bill Kline surveys fire damage Tuesday, July 12, 2016 in Thonotosassa. A fire reportedly caused by lighting destroyed a large portion of the company's buildings and materials.

CHRIS URSO | Times Javar Garrett, left, hugs nurse Andrea Martinez along the pediatric oncology floor Wednesday, July 27, 2016 at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. Garrett, who was diagnosed with sickle-cell anemia as an infant, was attended to by Martinez when his was 4 years-old. Now 19, Garrett is studying medicine at the University of South Florida and is currently shadowing Dr. Mogul, who is also Garrett's attending physician.

CHRIS URSO | Times Norma Francis, of Tampa, reaches out to touch the body of Monsignor Laurence Higgins during a public viewing Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 in Tampa. The longtime and well loved Monsignor Higgins died on Aug. 24.

CHRIS URSO | Times Hillary Clinton supporters fill the recreation center at the University of South Florida during a rally Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 in Tampa. Hillary said, " Going to make this economy grow, but we're also going to make it fair."

CHRIS URSO | Times Republican candidate for President Donald Trump holds 6 month-old Catalina Larkin, of Largo, up on stage while Trump spoke to supporters during a rally Saturday, Nov. 05, 2016 in Tampa. In the final days leading up to the 2016 general election Trump stumped hard in the battleground state of Florida.

CHRIS URSO | Times Trevor Dooley, center, is surrounded by reporters and photographers as he leaves the Orient Road Jail Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 in Tampa. It has been six years since Dooley shot and killed his neighbor, David James, after the two fought over skateboarding rules on a basketball court in their neighborhood. Dooley was granted $100,000 bail Wednesday after he appeared before Circuit Judge Thomas Barber asking for bail while his newest appeal is pending.

CHRIS URSO | Times Storm clouds and rain are seen over downtown Tampa in the distance as a small rowboat rests on the shore Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016 in Clearwater.

Times archives After receiving a Bachelor's degree in Communications from California State University Fullerton I went on to work for the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin in Ontario, California. From there to a community arm of The Los Angeles Times, then to the Associated Press, and most recently to The Tampa Tribune. In July of this year I was hired by the Tampa Bay Times after the Times purchased its rival The Tampa Tribune in May. I am extremely passionate about photojournalism and a strong advocate of photojournalism ethics. In addition to shooting daily assignments for the Tampa Bay Times I work in a hybrid role as a photo editor. Within this role my duties include assisting in the daily photo report. I work close with editors, page designers and online producers to help fill the daily visual needs for the Tampa Bay Times (tampabay.com), Florida's largest daily newspaper. My career has spanned over 20 years and I am grateful to those who have offered me the opportunity to continue creating great visuals. Should you have any questions or comments about my images feel free to contact me:

Twitter: Twitter-@TB_TimesCurso

Instagram: Instagram-@chrisurso

e-mail: curso@TampaBay.com@tampabay.com