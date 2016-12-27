All Eyes Gallery, Dirk Shadd's favorite photos of 2016

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) looks on with the ice is littered with sticks and gloves as a brawl breaks out in the last minute between Lightning and Detroit Red Wings after the Bolts went up 5-2 during third period action of game two of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday (04/15/16).

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from Dirk Shadd.

DIRK SHADD | Times Special section cover for the opening of the 2016-2017 Tampa Bay Lightning season. The Band is Back Together! Break out the vinyl with this Abbey Road Beatles album cover recreation. From left is Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30), center Tyler Johnson (9), defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91). Instead of crossing Abbey Road in London, this fab four is crossing Channelside Drive with the Amalie Arena up ahead on right.

DIRK SHADD | Times Nathaniel Plant, 50, raises his sail as he prepares to go windsurfing during the sunrise at North Shore Park in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning (08/24/16). Plant has been windsurfing since he was 16. "It's beautiful," Plant said about the morning as he shoves off. "But not quite windy enough."

DIRK SHADD | Times Angelita Fleming consoles her grandson Dontavion Fleming Jr., who witnessed the murder of his father Dontavion Fleming, who was killed at a barber shop in St. Petersburg.

DIRK SHADD | Times Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) (far left) crashes the crease as he beats Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) (right) and goalie Jimmy Howard (35) (not pictured) to score the go-ahead goal, which went on to be the game winner, putting Bolts up 3-2 during third period action of game two of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Friday (04/15/16).

DIRK SHADD | Times Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) after taking a knee in prayer at the logo not he 50 yard line before the game starts. Bucs vs Rams home opener at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Sunday afternoon (09/25/16).

DIRK SHADD | Times Joey Vars, 23, from St. Petersburg, relaxes in his hammock at Vinoy Park overlooking the North Yacht Basin and the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront Thursday afternoon (02/11/16). "It's the nicest it has been in a long time. One of the nicest times of the year to be outside really," Vars said. "This is actually the first time I've done this, I got the hammock for Christmas and this is the first day to try it out for a spin. Hopefully I'll be able to do this a lot more in the future."

DIRK SHADD | Times Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr (62) drops the gloves and fights Detroit Red Wings defenseman Brendan Smith (2) during second period action of the season opener at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Thursday evening (10/13/16).

DIRK SHADD | Times North Dakota Fighting Hawks leap from the bench to celebrate their 5 to 1 victory over Quinnipiac Bobcats to win the Frozen Four finals at Amalie Arena on Saturday (04/09/16).

DIRK SHADD | Times Kimberly Addison, 35, from St. Petersburg, relaxes as she edits through a few selfies on her phone while sitting at the gazebo at the end of the pier at Bay Vista Park in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon (06/13/16). "Just relaxing with the dog," Addison said. "It's nice and cool, just a nice evening." Addison visits the park with her pup, Jazzy (present but not pictured), about once a week.

DIRK SHADD | Times I'm originally from Cincinnati, and I graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. I've been a staff photojournalist at the Times since 1998. Before living here in Floridays, I was on staff at the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, California, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. In addition to daily assignments, news and photo projects, I spend tons of my time photographing sports, (yep, mostly Lightning hockey). When I'm not taking pictures, I try to burn my energy swimming, biking, running, working to rehabbing old houses and (most importantly) laughing with friends. Collaborating to create the Tampa Bay Lightning season preview cover was one of the super fun assignments of the year for me. With key Lightning players back for another Stanley Cup run, the idea was that "The Band is Back Together." I worked with Times lead sports designer Andy Rosenthal and Lightning beat writer Joe Smith and we decided to do an album cover remake of one of the most iconic albums (and hands down my favorite) Abbey Road by The Beatles. With help from the team and permission from the city, we were able to shut the street down as the Bolts players marched from left to right with sticks in hand. And no, we didn't ask anyone to go barefoot - sorry, Beatles purists…

