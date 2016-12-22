All Eyes Gallery, John Pendygraft's favorite photos of 2016

The Mosley Motel has filed for bankruptcy, and stakes are high for three-year-old Lawrence E Pratt (left), his sister McKenzie Bell, 10, (right) and all the families that live there. Altis Cardinal Storage of Miami owns the Skyline Fifth apartment complex, which neighbors the Mosley. They are the hotel's main creditor and recently filed an emergency motion to prohibit the motel's use of cash collateral. The Mosley could close and all it's impoverished residents will have to find new homes.

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from John Pendygraft.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Adan Martinez, 16, listens for tone on Lamar, his viola, at Violin Shop Tampa after having the instrument cleaned and tuned June 24, 2016.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Robert Valdez prays during a court hearing in Pasco November 7, 2014 as his public defender, William Pura, makes his case.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Gibbs High School students stage a commemorative march and rally to honor the anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march during lunch in the school courtyard Friday, March 11, 2016. "My seniors will be eligible to vote in November and I want them to have a commitment to vote. My juniors can preregister as well. You can preregister at 16 years of age," explains Gibbs teacher Sharion Thurman-Reeves, who organized the event. A voter registration table was set up for students after the march. Pictured front are (left to right): Iyonna Holloway, 18 (striped blue and yellow shirt), Da'Juan Johnson, 18, (black and red jacket), Wayne Watson, 19, (brown hat) and Arreona Mullan, 18, (gold necklace, flowered sleeve). "We respect the black people who fought for us and our rights. Our teacher really loves us and she was alive when all this happened," explains Watson, who is registered to vote and has not yet decided who he will vote for in November.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Chad Marsh, 35, performs a "human flag" in downtown St. Petersburg as part of his daily street workout April 2, 2016. Photo for Floridian series "In Pursuit of Happiness."

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Maria Isabel Carabano (left )watches as her husband Juan Guerra (right) kisses their baby son Santiago Guerra after the Rowdies season opener April 2, 2016. Photo is for Pursuit of Happiness column.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Katrina Babitzke, 18, a senior at the Pinellas County Center for the Arts (PCCA) at Gibbs High School, waits in a Pre French Revolution style wedding dress while other classmates get into costume for a photo shoot in the school dressing room Friday, April 8, 2016. On April 17, Babitzke and six other students will model period bridal dresses designed by their classmates during a wedding dress sale at Nova 535 in St. Petersburg from noon to 3:00 pm. Students found 98 vintage dresses in storage containers while cleaning out the costume storage area at the school recently, and all the dresses will be sold to buy new lighting and sound equipment for the Pinellas County Center for the Arts (PCAA)/Gibbs High School Grande Theater. "Most of them have the original tags on them from a shop called Edwards-Macy Brenner‚Äôs. I googled it and it comes back to locations in Lakeland and Orlando. But really, we have no idea where they came from. But they are beautiful," says Trish Kelley, Costume Design Instructor for PCCA. "I'm normally a lighting designer and I do makeup, so I'm usually behind the scenes," says Babitzke. "It's kind of awesome to get to be in costume and do this for the program." Babitzke hopes to become a Disney Imagineer.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Sara Ann Butler, 77, (center) Susan O'Gara, 69, (left) and Bill Houser, 64, (right) sing "A Bicycle Built For Two" in Butler's apartment Wednesday, June 28, 2016. Despite her health issues, Butler is trying to get her group, The Senior Harmony Sisters, off the ground and ready to perform for area senior centers. She is currently seeking like-minded seniors to join the band. The goal is just to spread the joy of music and comedy. "The vibrations, the joy, the spontaneity, they fill your day, and my day, with 'wow,' that was a day worth living," Butler explains.

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Bob Mitchell, 74, hates shopping and hates the wind chimes on his porch. He loves Nancy Hicks, 69, who has aphasia and needs his help to do the things she loves, like shopping and hanging wind chimes on thier porch. Aphasia is a condition that leaves a person's intelligence and personality intact, but robs them of their ability to communicate. In Nancy's case, she can only say "baa."

JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times Brian Lamb, who was a member of the USF men's basketball team from 1994-98, was recently elected chair of the University of South Florida Board of Trustees on Thursday. Lamb is currently the regional president for Fifth Third Bank (North Florida). Lamb poses for a portrait at the Pam and Les Muma Basketball Center on the USF Tampa Campus Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

Times Archive As journalists we get to meet new people every day, in meaningful ways. We have permission to talk to random strangers, go places others aren't allowed, and are often invited into people's lives in intimate ways. It is the coolest job on the planet. When people open up to us, it a privilege and a responsibility. They enrich our lives, then hopefully yours. I am blessed and lucky for the people I worked with this year. Here are a few of them. And a picture of my kid. John Pendygraft has been a staff photographer at the Times since 1997. His work has won numerous national awards for photography, feature writing and videography.

