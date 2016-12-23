All Eyes Gallery, Luis Santana's favorite photos of 2016

About 50-60 people took to the streets of s. 78th Street and Rideout rd to protest the death of Levonia Riggins, a 22-year-old known as "Daddy Man," who was killed Tuesday morning during a SWAT raid at a home a few blocks away from the intersection. Protesters tossed trash, street signs and even a dumpster onto S. 78th street and damaged about a dozen vehicles as the collided with the debris in the road.Hillsborough Sheriff responded to the scene and cleaned up the debris. As soon as law enforcement left the protesters tossed more debris into the roadway. The crowd eventually dispersed around midnight. [Wednesday, September 1, 2016] [Photo Luis Santana | Times]

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from Luis Santana.

LUIS SANTANA | Times The Historic Bradford House is pictured on Lake Weir as it is moved to Carney Island Recreation area Thursday, October 28, 2016, where the house will be restored and open to the public. The home was the site of the FBI shootout with the Barker Gang in Oklawaha, Fl. The two story frame house was built in 1930.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Marshmello performs on stage at the 5th annual Sunset Music Festival at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Jack U performs on stage at the 5th annual Sunset Music Festival at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Hundreds gathered in Ybor City for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Tampa Police momentarily shut down a portion of 7th avenue to accommodate the large crowd.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Pitbull performs on stage at Amalie Arena in Tampa during the 2016 Bad Man Tour.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Christian Cleary, 7 (R) and his sister Carina Cleary, 5 jump into the massive ball pit at Amalie Arena. The Beach Tampa opens today until Aug. 25. 1.2 million anti-microbial balls have been set free inside the Amalie Arena. The free interactive exhibit is paid for by the Vinik Family Foundation.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Aircraft Commander LCDR Chris Kern Flight Engineer Paul Darby, and Pilot LCDR Pat Didler fly towards Tropical Storm Hermine. Crews from NOAA's Hurricane Hunter flight and research team based at Macdill AFB in Tampa team enter tropical depression #9 on Wednesday afternoon during a weather reconnaissance flight. During the 8+ hour flight National Hurricane Center forecasters used data from the Hurricane Hunter crews to upgrade tropical depression #9 to Tropical Storm Hermine with winds at approximately 60mph.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Aerial view from the flooding in the Elfers Parkway. Residents evacuated the Elfers Parkway area of Pasco County as the Anclote River crested at 25.08ft Sunday afternoon. The area has experienced floods like this before but according to Pasco EOC the Anclote River is the only river in the United States currently at flood stage. Florida Governor Rick Scott toured the area earlier in the day and said Pasco County suffered the worst flooding impact in the state from Hurricane Hermine.

LUIS SANTANA | Times Investigators sort through the rubble of the Winston Park Recreation center in Clair Mel after a late night fire completely destroyed it.

Times Archive In 2016 I celebrated my 10th year at the Tampa Bay Times and during this year I crossed an assignment off of my bucket list. On the top of that list was flying with the NOAA Hurricane Hunters into an actual storm. During my 9 hour flight into what would become Hurricane Hermine I experienced the ride of my life. Not only for the hours of turbulent flight but the natural beauty of severe weather that only the crews of the Hurricane Hunters dare to venture. In 2016 I also became a FAA Certified Remote Pilot which allows us to use small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) aka drones for news gathering. It is exciting to be using such an amazing piece of technology to get our camera in places that we couldn't before. Looking forward to a great 2017 I love photographing breaking news, concerts, nightlife and all things DRONE!!

