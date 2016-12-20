All Eyes gallery: Octavio Jones's favorite photos of 2016

Loneisha Marchman, 25, chants "Hands up, Don't shoot" towards the Tampa Police Department while the Black Lives Matter protesters block Ashley Drive. The Black Lives Matter movement march through downtown Tampa starting from Lykes Gaslight Park on July 11, 2016.

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from Octavio Jones.

Octavio Jones A model dressed as a character from the musical "Wicked" prepares to hit the runway during the Tampa Bay Theatre "The Runway" Fashion Show at the Creative Loafing Space in Tampa on June 4, 2016. The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival created a broadway musical themed fashion show of popular productions such as Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and The Lion King. The director of the festival Rory Lawrence held the fashion show in efforts to raise funding to produce another festival in its fourth year.

Octavio Jones Petina Dennis 42, left, of St. Petersburg applys makeup on Bri Bryant of Tampa before the start of the Tampa Bay Theatre "The Runway" Fashion Show at the Creative Loafing Space in Tampa on June 4, 2016.

Octavio Jones Rosario Coronado, 26, of Tampa holds the gay pride flag during the candlelight vigil remembering victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting held in Tampa on June 13, 2016.

Octavio Jones Mike Smith, 70, of Seminole, paddles the rear of the canoe while his friend Jean Pruitt, 65, visiting from Alabama enjoys the ride on the Hillsborough River in Thonotosassa on Monday, May 16, 2016. "I'm excited to go canoeing for the first time though I'm afraid of snakes and gators," said Pruitt.

Octavio Jones Children braced themselves from the impact of water cascading from a large yellow bucket above the splash pad at the City of Tampa's Water Works Park at 1710 N Highland Ave on the Riverwalk on August 21, 2016.

Octavio Jones A protester dressed in a chicken costume waits outside of the Arco Iris Cuban restaurant for Patrick Murphy (D) for U.S. Senate candidate during his campaign stop in West Tampa on September 19, 2016.

Octavio Jones South Florida Bulls defensive end Mike Love (98) sacks Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12) on third down in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium, September 24, 2016.

Octavio Jones Angel Rodriguez of Tampa watches election results at the Hideaway on 1120 E Kennedy Blvd in Tampa on October 8, 2016.

Octavio Jones Malcolm Coleman, 41, sits next to the memorial for his son, Lyfe Coleman, 18, who was shot and killed at the spot where the memorial now stands. Lyfe was allegedly shot by Reginald Bowman, 21, in January 2015. Coleman says he's thankful to the Tampa Police Department for making an arrest in his son's murder.