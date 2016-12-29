All Eyes Gallery, Will Vragovic's favorite photos of 2016

Seattle Mariners catcher Chris Iannetta (33) tagged out at home by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Curt Casali (19) attempting to score on the sac fly by Seattle Mariners shortstop Shawn O'Malley (36) in the seventh inning of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, June 16, 2016.

Each year, Times photographers choose their favorite photos from the past 12 months. These are from Will Vragovic.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times A man looks for fares from his pedicab in the rain in Havana, Cuba on Sunday, March 20, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) photographed at the Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training facility in Port Charlotte on Wednesday, March 30, 2016. For Rays Preview Special Section.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Los Angeles Angels first baseman C.J. Cron (24) fouls one off into the dugout, glancing off Los Angeles Angels catcher Carlos Perez (58), during his at bat in the fifth inning of the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Tuesday, July 5, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Brandon Guyer (5) gets doused by Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) after the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Sunday, April 17, 2016. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) in the dugout after being relieved in the fourth inning of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday, June 16, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer (22) shakes hands with Barack Obama before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban National Team in Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday, March 22, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vernon Hargreaves III (28) watches as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) pulls down a one handed catch during the first half in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) just short of a two run home run by Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Michael Saunders (21) in the fourth inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Monday, April 4, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Valentines Day fashion featuring Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier for Bay Magazine photographed at Berns Steakhouse in Tampa on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. (20) splits his bat on a grounder to end the seventh inning of the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo (19) after the point after makes it 27-3 in the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.

WILL VRAGOVIC | Times Paxton Nieto, 5, looks for starfish in a pile of debris left on the beach by Hurricane Matthew in Vilano Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.

Times Archive Will Vragovic has been a Staff Photographer with the Tampa Bay Times for eight years, and on the Rays beat for the last three seasons. It's that time of year again, and 2016 may be one of the longest, shortest years ever. I feel like I spent the whole year saying "Wow! Its already (month)? What happened to (previous month)?" And yet, as I sat down to take stock of this year, it's amazing how much got crammed into these 12 months. As has become the usual, I saw a lot of baseball games. The most memorable would definitely be the one in Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba where the Rays made history as they faced the Cuban National Team in front of Presidents Barack Obama and Raul Castro. The Rays had a challenging rest of the season, but I managed a few in-focus pictures, win or lose. The "offseason" has been interesting as well, whether photographing parts of the Bucs bipolar season or chasing Hurricane Matthew up Florida's east coast. I also spent some time on the editing desk, getting a behind the scenes look at some of the great work my colleagues have been sharing with you the last couple of weeks. Follow or harass him on:

