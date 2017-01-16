All Eyes photo gallery: Bay area celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Marchers with St. John Missionary Baptist Church depart from the North Greenwood Recreation Center in Clearwater en route to Coachman Park while participating in the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, march and rally events on Monday (1/16/17) in Clearwater.

With Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston as grand marshal and the popular marching bands from Florida A&M and Tuskegee University, the St. Petersburg's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade got a high-stepping shot in the arm this year.

This year's parade had new organizers, a new name — the MLK Dream Big Parade — a new route and a new burst of ambition, said Rosita Hubbard, parade organizer and executive secretary of Advantage Village Academy.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Flora Falana, 5, of Clearwater, left, snuggles with her grandmother Brenda Hunter, of Clearwater, while attending the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, march and rally events on Monday (1/16/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times An invocation by the Rev. James Williams, pastor of Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, Clearwater, is observed by those attending the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, march and rally events on Monday (1/16/17) at Coachman Park.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times The Rev. Michael Hopkins, with Bethany A.M.E. Church, Clearwater, speaks at the North Greenwood Recreation Center during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, march and rally events on Monday (1/16/17) in Clearwater.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Parishioners of Bethany A.M.E. Church, of Clearwater, give applause at the introduction of their pastor, the Rev. Michael Hopkins, who spoke at the North Greenwood Recreation Center during the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, march and rally events on Monday (1/16/17) in Clearwater.

SCOTT KEELER | Times Members of the FAMU Marching 100 Band, do a dance along Central Avenue as they entertained the crowd at the annual MLK Dream Big Parade, 1/16/17 in St. Petersburg.

SCOTT KEELER | Times The annual MLK Dream Big Parade kickoff along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, 1/16/17. The new route started at the St. Petersburg Pier approach and ended at Tropicana Field.

SCOTT KEELER | Times Left to Right: Pitzy Pierce-Hurwitz and Chana Pascula, both of St. Petersburg and both members of Temple Beth-El., St. Petersrburg, march in the annual MLK Dream Big Parade on Central Avenue, 1/16/17.

SCOTT KEELER | Times Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, his younger brother Jonah Winston, and his girlfriend Breion Allen, all ride in a car along Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, 1/16/17 and wave to the crowd. Winston was the Grand Marshal of the annual MLK Dream Big Parade, St. Petersburg.

SCOTT KEELER | Times The annual MLK Dream Big Parade, St. Petersburg, moves west bound along Central Avenue, 1/16/17. The new route started at the St. Petersburg Pier approach and ended at Tropicana Field.

SCOTT KEELER | Times Front: Spectators Trannase Williams, 4, St. Petersburg, her grandmother Toni Strong, St. Petersburg, Rozena Killen-Johnson, Alexandria, VA., and Anna Killen, St. Petersburg. Back, left, James Clark, and Darnella Clark, both of Tampa, wave to people on a float during the annual MLK Dream Big Parade, St. Petersburg along Central Avenue, 1/16/17.

SCOTT KEELER | Times A spectator holds a handful of beads collected during the annual MLK Dream Big Parade, Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, 1/16/17.

SCOTT KEELER | Times Members of the Tuskegee University Marching Crimson Piper Band, march along Central Avenue, 1/16/17, in St. Petersburg during the annual MLK Dream Big Parade.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Joshua Archie, 10, grabs a beaded necklace in mid-air during the 28th Annual City of Tampa Martin Luther King Day Parade in Tampa on Monday, January 16, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times (From left) Tampa Police Department Officer's Assistant Chief Marc Hamlin, Chief Eric Ward, center, and Captain Michael Flynn tosses beads to revelers during the 28th Annual City of Tampa Martin Luther King Day Parade in Tampa on Monday, January 16, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times The Blake High School Marching Band performs during the 28th Annual City of Tampa Martin Luther King Day Parade in Tampa on Monday, January 16, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times The Weightman Middle School Marching Band performs during the 28th Annual City of Tampa Martin Luther King Day Parade in Tampa on Monday, January 16, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times Children stand on the parade route railings to watch Jones High School Marching Band perform during the 28th Annual City of Tampa Martin Luther King Day Parade in Tampa on Monday, January 16, 2017.

OCTAVIO JONES | Times The Blake High School Marching Band performs during the 28th Annual City of Tampa Martin Luther King Day Parade in Tampa on Monday, January 16, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Major Ronald Ratliff puts beads around the neck of Julian Jackson Jr., 2, pictured here with his dad Julian Jackson of Tampa during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that started at Cuscaden Park in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, January 16, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Jeremiah Doss, 12, puts beads over the neck of Queen-El Doss, 4, as their mom, Guerline Doss of Tampa, holds her during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that started at Cuscaden Park in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, January 16, 2017.