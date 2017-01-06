All Eyes photo gallery: Images from Epiphany 2017

48 divers jump into Spring Bayou to retrieve the cross during the 111th Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. Joseph Cooley, 18, a senior at Tarpon Springs High School, was this years retriever. Thousands attended Tarpon's Epiphany celebration which is the largest epiphany celebration in the Western Hemisphere

Joseph Cooley, 18, a senior at Tarpon Springs High School, retrieved the cross during the 111th Epiphany celebration On Friday. Cooley was one of 48 boys who dove into Spring Bayou at the largest celebration in the Western Hemisphere of Jesus Christ's baptism. Thousands attended the event, which Tarpon Springs has hosted since 1903.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Archbishop Demetrios prays over the divers at Epiphany, the annual celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River Jordan, at Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs, Fla., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

JIM DAMASKE | Times Dove bearer Maria Chagaris, 16, cradles the dove before releasing it during Tarpon Spring's annual celebration of Epiphany.

JIM DAMASKE | Times Spectators on the water during Tarpon Spring's annual celebration of Epiphany.

JIM DAMASKE | Times To many divers wanted to to be in this boat which sank under the weight during Tarpon Spring's annual celebration of Epiphany.

LOREN ELLIOTT | Times Joseph Cooley, 18, of Tarpon Springs, swims to shore with the cross at Epiphany, the annual celebration of the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River Jordan, at Spring Bayou in Tarpon Springs, Fla., on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Matrona Anapliotis, 2, joins a group of myrrh bearers for the procession to Spring Bayou during the 111th Epiphany Celebration on Friday (1/6/17) in downtown Tarpon Springs.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Dove bearer Kathrin Zaronias, of Tarpon Springs, released a dove at Spring Bayou during the 111th Epiphany Celebration on Friday (1/6/17) in downtown Tarpon Springs.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Altar boys participate in the Divine Liturgy during the 111th Epiphany Celebration on Friday (1/6/17) at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Tarpon Springs.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Children with the Saint Haralambos Hellenic Dancers, of Canton, Ohio, gather outside of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Tarpon Springs before Friday's (1/6/17) procession to Spring Bayou, part of the 111th Epiphany Celebration in downtown Tarpon Springs.

DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times Altar boy Joaquin Kavoukils attends the The 111th Epiphany Celebration on Friday (1/6/17) in downtown Tarpon Springs. The event celebrates the Baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist in the River Jordan.