All Eyes photo gallery: The Florida Gulf Coast Cluster dog show

Shannon "Jupiter" Piquet, 14, kisses Gwen, a 15 inch Beagle, before showing in Junior Showmanship during the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster all breed dog show on Thursday January 12, 2017 at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Fla. "I have a lot of bad anxiety, so this is a great stress reliever," Piquet said. "I feel at home when I'm in the ring." Piquet is the president of her St. Petersburg 4H club, Crazy 4 Canines. The Florida Gulf Coast Cluster show continues through January 16, and then again the 18-22. Exhibitors come from all over the country, and some from Canada. Spectators are welcome. For more information visit floridaclassicpark.com

MONICA HERNDON | Times Deb Shindle, of Vero Beach, grooms Avery, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi, before showing during the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster all breed dog show on Thursday January 12, 2017 at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Fla.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Shelly, a smooth coated Chihuahua, gets groomed during the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster all breed dog show on Thursday January 12, 2017 at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Fla.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Carol Herr, from Summerfield, Fla, grooms Shelly, a smooth coated Chihuahua, during the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster all breed dog show on Thursday January 12, 2017 at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Fla.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Daniel Martin, 25, of Raleigh, North Carolina, prepares to show Only, a Berger Picard, during the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster all breed dog show on Thursday January 12, 2017 at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Fla.

MONICA HERNDON | Times Daniel Martin, 25, of Raleigh, North Carolina, prepares to show Only, a Berger Picard, during the Florida Gulf Coast Cluster all breed dog show on Thursday January 12, 2017 at Florida Classic Park in Brooksville, Fla.