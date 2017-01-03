Pitbull mix named Scarface euthanized after attack at Tampa home

Brenda Guerrero of Tampa was bitten on Friday by her dog, Scarface, shown in this photo posted to Facebook in July 2015. Hillsborough County Animal Control euthanized the dog after it attacked Guerrero and two other adults.

TAMPA — Scarface, the pitbull mix that attacked three people at an East Tampa home on Friday, has been euthanized.

The dog was put down for two reasons, Hillsborough County spokeswoman Kara Walker said Tuesday. First, it posed a high risk of danger to the public. Also, the dog sustained severe stab wounds as a resident tried to stop it from attacking two others.

The incident occurred at 3405 Cord St. in the Highland Pines neighborhood. Police said resident Brenda Guerrero, 52, was attacked outside the home after trying to put a sweater on the dog.

Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, went to her aid and had the dog turn on him, too. Antoine Harris, 22, stabbed the dog in the head and neck in an attempt to stop the attack.

After the dog attacked all three adults, they managed to escape into the house. Police used a Taser and bean bag gun, and Hillsborough County Animal Control officers used a tranquilizer gun and a catchpole to subdue and capture the dog.

Both Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were believed to be serious in her case, police said.

The dog was put to death later that same night, Walker said.