Raw video: Runaway cow leads police on wild chase in Queens

  • Associated Press

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 1:53pm

NEW YORK — A cow that apparently escaped from a slaughterhouse has led police on a wild chase through New York City streets.

Police corralled the animal in a backyard in Jamaica, Queens, after a chase that lasted more than an hour. Authorities said the animal later died, though it was unclear from what.

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull or steer trotting through a residential neighborhood with several tranquilizer darts stuck in its hide.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the cow causing any injuries during the chase, though it did rip the door off a car.

WABC reported that Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, had offered a home for the wayward beast.

