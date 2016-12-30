Three attacked after Tampa woman tries to put sweater on dog

﻿Diane Guerrero was attacked while trying to put a sweater on Scarface, her pitbull mix.

TAMPA — A dog bit its owner at an East Tampa home Friday afternoon, then attacked two other family members who tried to stop the attack, police said.

The incident occurred at 3405 Cord St. in the Highland Pines area about 2:30 p.m. and involved a pitbull mix named Scarface.

Police spokesman Stephen Hegarty said the incident began when Brenda Guerrero, 52, went outside to try to put a sweater on the dog and was attacked.

Her husband, 46-year-old Ismael Guerrero, was attacked when he tried to pull the dog off her, and a third person, 22-year-old Antoine Harris, was attacked after trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the head and neck.

All three adults were able to escape into the house, leaving the dog in the back yard.

Both Hillsborough County Animal Control and Tampa police responded, and animal control shot the dog with a tranquilizer gun.

Police said the dog entered the home, where two children were in a back room. At that point, police said, police used a bean bag gun and a Taser to try to subdue the dog, and animal control officers caught it using a catch pole.

Both Brenda and Ismael Guerrero were taken to a hospital, police said. Her injuries were believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.