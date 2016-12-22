Bowen: Numbers tell the story of our lives

Pasco County residents go about their individual lives, working, playing, commuting, making money and spending it, too. Visitors stay at hotels and hit the parks and beaches. Local governments keep everything running. By year's end, all those everyday tasks add up. Here's a small look at Pasco County by the numbers:

Getting around Pasco

497,909: Pasco County population last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

1.7 million: Estimated number of motor vehicle trips originating in Pasco County on a typical weekday.

23: Percentage of those trips that have destinations in either Hillsborough or Pinellas counties.

30.1: Minutes a typical Pasco resident travels to his or her job.

10,764: Motor vehicle crashes in Pasco County last year.

102: Crashes reported at or near the U.S. 41/State Road 54 intersection in Land O'Lakes/Lutz, making it the most dangerous road in Pasco County apart from Interstate 75.

3,687: Lane miles of roads maintained by Pasco County.

356: Miles of unpaved roads in Pasco County.

2,307: Potholes repaired in Pasco County last year.

Election recap

186,599: People who voted for Commissioner Jack Mariano in the November election, making him the largest individual vote-getter in the county.

51,196: People who declined to cast a vote in the District 5 County Commission race between Mariano, the three-term Republican incumbent, and write-in candidate Bruce Hall. It was the largest number of undervotes in any race on the November ballot in Pasco County.

143,816: Votes received by Republican Gary Joiner in his successful race for property appraiser.

113,546: Votes received by Joiner's father, Gary W. "Buck" Joiner, in his re-election to the Pasco Mosquito Control District board.

Hungry seniors

159,741: Meals delivered to homebound senior citizens last year.

1,278: Recipients of those meals.

46,319: Meals served at Pasco's congregate feeding locations.

549: People who ate at one of the feeding sites last year.

Trash talking

27: Percent of Pasco County households participating in curbside recycling.

4,200: Tons of material recycled by Pasco County residents last year.

168,000: Tons of material to be recycled annually by Pasco County residents and businesses by 2030, according to a goal set by the county Utilities Department.

330,000: Tons of trash burned at the Pasco County incinerator last year.

All about the dogs — and cats

3,456: Animals impounded by Pasco County Animal Services last year.

84: Percentage of dogs and cats returned to owners, adopted or otherwise rescued (live release rate) last year.

39: Live release percentage at the Pasco Animal Services shelter in 2011.

28,000: Pounds of pet food distributed as part of Meals on Wheels.

Flushing for dollars

$149.29: Monthly water and sewer bill for using 6,000 gallons of water in the FGUA-owned utility system formerly run by Lindrick Service Corp. in west Pasco, the most expensive rates in the county.

$51.85: Monthly water and sewer bill for using 6,000 gallons of water in the city of Dade City, the cheapest rates in the county.

The ayes have it

0: Number of times county Commissioner Mike Moore was out-voted 4-1 during 2016 commission meetings.

1: Number of times commissioners Kathryn Starkey, Ted Schrader and Mike Wells each were outvoted 4-1 during 2016 commission meetings.

23: Number of times Commissioner Jack Mariano was on the losing end of 4-1 votes during 2016.

Pump up the economy

23,170: Applications for county government job openings last year.

337: Number of people hired.

1,616,887: Gallons of fuel purchased to run vehicles owned by Pasco County government.

3,070: County-issued purchasing orders.

$151,789,559: Value of those purchasing orders.

$5.2 billion: Total annual retail sales in the county, according to the most recent data.

$11,221: Average amount each one of us spent.

2: shopping days left till Christmas to boost that total.

Pocketless tourists

33: Number of hotels in Pasco County at start of 2015.

3: Hotels currently under construction along the State Road 54/56 corridor between the Suncoast Parkway and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

3: Additional hotels announced, but not yet started, along the same corridor.

$1,026,540: Projected Pasco County tourist tax revenue for the current fiscal year.

25: Percentage of county tourist tax proceeds generated by clothing-optional communities.