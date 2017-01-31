Café to feature two new artists

Bamboozle Café will feature the art of two first time exhibitors, Erica Greskoviak and Jeff Scott in the exhibit, Beginning Undertake with an opening reception from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 7) at 516 N. Tampa St.

Greskoviak currently attends the University of Tampa where she was accepted into the R.K. Bailey Fine Art Studio.

Previously, she studied at the DePaul Theatre School in Chicago, where she designed sets for theatre productions.

She expresses her personal and unique visions of everything from portraiture to the circus to sea life, through her art, which is formulated in layers of expression, much like murals providing the viewer with imaginative images of her universe.

Influenced by his parents, the arts have always been a large part of Scott's life.

Working primarily in acryclics, he believes in the power of art as therapy.

His use of unique color combinations inspire and act as the starting point for each work, which is infused with humor and darkness.

His artistic experience includes a 40 year career in the engineering field where he drew technical and precise drawings.

The exhibit will remain on display at the Bamboozle Cafe through March 4.

For more information call, (813) 223-7320.