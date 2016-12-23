City, county offers Christmas tree collection services

Curbside pick up is one of the options for Hillsborough County residents looking to dispose of their Christmas trees.

When pieces of wrapping paper and pine leaves litter the living room floor and the scent of baked goods no longer lingers in the kitchen, it's a sign that the holidays are coming to an end.

The ornaments, wreaths and string lights go back in their boxes, packed away in the closet for next year but then there's the issue of what do with the live Christmas tree.

Hillsborough County offers several free options for solid waste customers including free curbside pick-up, disposal at county yard waste facility, or recycling and reusing.

For pick up at the curb, remove all decorations, lights and tinsel then cut the tree into sections no larger than four feet long and six inches in diameter and place curbside on your regular yard waste collection day.

Skip the hassle of cutting the tree by dropping it off at one of their three yard waste processing facilities located at 346 Falkenburg Road, 13001 U.S. 41 or 8001 W Linebaugh Ave.

All three locations are open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Non-county residential solid waste customers can dispose of Christmas trees and other yard waste at a Hillsborough County Yard Waste Processing Facility by paying a tonnage fee.

In Temple Terrace, residents can leave their trees at the curb for recycling pickup by 7 a.m. on Wednesdays starting Jan. 4.

For more information visit, hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/2016/12/05/post-holiday-options-for-your-christmas-tree.

The City of Tampa's Christmas tree collection service will run Monday (Dec. 26) through Jan. 6, 2017. Again, residents are asked to remove all decorations and lights, cut tree limbs to four feet lengths, bundle, and place at curbside on their regularly scheduled yard waste collection day.

For additional questions or concerns, please call the City of Tampa Utilities Consolidated Call Center at (813) 274-8811, or visit tampagov.net/solidwaste.

Lastly, a way to recycle the tree is to simply move it to the backyard. The deteriorating tree will provide a habitat for birds and other wildlife.