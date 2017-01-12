County to award environmentalists

Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award is named in honor of the 26th president and noted conservationist who placed more than 200 million acres under public protection.﻿

Hillsborough County wants to honor those whose efforts to protect the environment have made a lasting difference in residents' quality of life.

Know someone who qualifies? You can nominate that person for the Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award.

Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved the creation of the award, to be given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the county's natural resources. The award is named after Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States and noted conservationist who placed more than 200 million acres under public protection.

It's worth noting Roosevelt holds a local connection, having sailed from Tampa to Cuba with his famed "Rough Riders" in 1898 to battle in the Spanish-American War.

The award was championed by Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White.

"This is another way to recognize those who work so hard to preserve the lands, waters, and wildlife that make Hillsborough County special,'' White said in a news release. "Hopefully, this award will not just recognize their efforts but also encourage others to keep up the fight to protect the environment.''

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County and "be someone who shows persistence and dedication to long-term conservation of the County's natural resources, demonstrates integrity in performance toward conservation goals, and displays attributes of true conservation stewardship,'' according to the award criteria.

Nominations must be made by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and can be mailed to Hillsborough County Environmental Lands Management, 10940 McMullen Road, Riverview, FL 33569. Call (813) 672-7876 for more information.

Obtain a nomination form by going to hillsboroughcounty.org.

The Board will hold an awards ceremony in April to coincide with National Arbor Day.