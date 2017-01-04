weather unavailableweather unavailable
Florida DOT fair helps connect job seekers and roadway construction contractors

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 12:56pm

    The OnBoard4Jobs Construction Career Fairs connects job seekers to hiring contractors in Hillsborough County.

    Courtesy of Maddie Pfingsten

    

    The Florida Department of Transportation OnBoard4Jobs Construction Careers Program will connect job seekers, including veterans, to roadway construction careers during the Hillsborough Career Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the Tampa Housing Authority, 5301 W Cypress St.

    Job seekers 18 and older will have the opportunity to meet transportation construction contractors who are hiring for jobs throughout Hillsborough County.

    Contractors are hiring for positions including general laborers, carpenters, concrete finishers, flaggers, truck drivers, heavy machine operators, asphalt pavers, pipe fitters and a variety of other construction positions.

    Plus, representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation, contractors and industry resources including CareerSource will be on hand to discuss on-the-job training opportunities and skilled worker opportunities.

    Not only will the fair help job seekers connect with potential employers, there also will be an opportunity to gain information and an upper hand on the job search process as a whole.

    CareerSource contractors, along with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation, will provide advice on the development of career and job skills, effective interview techniques and resume development.

    For more information contact OnBoard 4Jobs@QCAusa.com or call 1-866-662-6273, ext. 3.

    Florida DOT fair helps connect job seekers and roadway construction contractors 01/04/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 3:58pm]
