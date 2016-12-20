Hernando Briefs for Dec. 23

BROOKSVILLE

Mobile vet center to offer free services at Winn-Dixie Dec. 28

As part of a Community Outreach Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will have a mobile vet center available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at Winn-Dixie, 1230 S Broad St. A readjustment counselor and benefits officer will provide counseling services. Services include counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, bereavement counseling, marriage and family counseling, and resources such as VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals. All services are confidential and free for veterans and their family members. For information, contact A.J. Jones at (727) 372-1854 or visit vetcenter.va.gov.

COUNTYWIDE

Applicants sought for arts council grants

Arts, civic and cultural organizations that are recognized as nonprofit or charitable are invited to apply for the Hernando County Arts Council's 2017 Community Arts Grant Program for grants up to $500 to support art and encourage art appreciation in Hernando. Applications are due by Jan. 13. Funded projects may take place between Feb. 20 and Dec. 31, 2017. Funding for the program comes from money generated by the sale of "Florida State of the Arts" specialty license plates in Hernando County. Organizations awarded grants may submit invoices for reimbursement of funds any time after completion of project, but no later than Jan. 15, 2018. For information or to download an application form, visit HernandoArts.org or call Beth Putnam at (352) 573-8208.

Registration open for Vegetarian TasteFest

Brooksville Seventh-day Adventist Church and Florida Hospital Zephyrhills will present their first Vegetarian TasteFest, celebrating a plant-based diet, at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the church, 991 W Jefferson St. Guests will taste a variety of vegetarian dishes and receive a free recipe booklet containing all of the food items sampled. After the tasting, a seminar will be presented by a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator. Tickets are $6. Registration is required. Call Josie Brown at (352) 796-2539 by Jan. 9.

Annual Greek Festival set for February

Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church will present its seventh annual Greek Food and Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St. Visitors will be able to savor homemade Greek delicacies and pastries, along with craft beer and Greek wine provided by Brooksville Brewing Co. Music will be provided by Demetri, and Greek folk dancers will perform. There will be a gyro-eating contest, a kids zone and a vendor village. Admission is $2; children ages 11 and younger are free. The event benefits the church and the United Way of Hernando County. On Feb. 4, a toga 5K run/walk and a kids Olympic 100-yard dash will be held. Race participants will receive a race bib, a toga, a finishers medal and free admission to the festival. To register, visit TogarunUSA.com or call (352) 238-9134. For information about the festival, visit HCGreekFestival.com or call Richard at (352) 345-6190 or Emily at (352) 650-0307.

SPRING HILL

Tickets available for 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., will present matinee and evening performances of Fiddler on the Roof in January. Evening shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, 13, 14 and 20. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 15, 21 and 22. The story centers around Tevye, the father of five daughters, and his attempts to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions as outside influences encroach upon the family's lives. Adult tickets prices are $25 for the center section and $19 for the left and right sections; student tickets are $20 for the center section. For information or tickets, visit stagewestflorida.com or call the box office at (352) 683-5113 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday or from 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays. The box office is also open one hour prior to curtain call.

Boutique open for breast cancer patients

For breast cancer survivors and women still fighting the disease, Crescent Community Clinic's Boutique of Hope is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at 5244 Commercial Way. All items are free for qualifying women. Items include wigs, bras, hats, turbans, scarves, forms and chemises, all donated by Ribbons of Hope in Pasco County. Patrons must meet the criteria for services offered at the clinic. The boutique is also seeking volunteers to work two-hour shifts once a month. For information, call Claire at (352) 799-4589.

Hungarian food, music event is Jan. 15

The Hungarian-American Club invites the community to attend its Hungarian Food and Music Afternoon at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive. The event will feature authentic Hungarian food and music by the Lakatos family from Hungary. Tickets are $25 per person. Bring your own beverage. For information or to RSVP, call Liz at (352) 593-4034.

WEEKI WACHEE

Friends of Weeki Wachee to host sale

Visits will be able to find unique treasures at a community-style yard sale hosted by the Friends of Weeki Wachee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7 at the south end of the parking lot at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization. For information, call (352) 592-5656.