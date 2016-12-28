Hernando Briefs for Dec. 30

COUNTYWIDE

Driver safety classes offered in January

AARP Driver Safety Program classes are available at various locations. The cost for each six-hour course is $15 for AARP members (bring membership card) and $20 for nonmembers. These classes are scheduled in January:

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 4, Brooksville Enrichment Center, Suite 120, Bayfront Health Brooksville Medical Arts Building, 17222 Hospital Blvd., west of Brooksville. Call Pat at (352) 586-2731.

• 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 10, Hernando County Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville. Call Bill at (352) 556-3050.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 10, Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Wayne at (352) 597-9590.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 14, Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge. Call Pat at (352) 586-2731.

• 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill. Call Bill at (352) 556-3050.

Hernando selected for CDC health survey

Hernando County is one of 15 counties selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutrition status of the U.S. population. Those selected to participate will receive compensation for time and travel expenses, up to $125, and a free and confidential health and nutrition evaluation. Individuals are selected at random, and include all ages, races and ethnicities in order to represent the U.S. population as a whole. If chosen, a health interview will be conducted in the respondent's home, followed by a health examination in one of three mobile centers at Bayfront Health Brooksville. The survey will begin Jan. 10.

BROOKSVILLE

Breakfast to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Hernando County Chapter of the NAACP invites the public to attend a breakfast buffet in honor of the life and inspiration of Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at Chinsegut Hill Retreat, 22495 Chinsegut Hill Road. Advance tickets are $20 per person. For tickets, call Paul at (352) 428-0477, Brenda at (352) 796-4378 or Suzanne at (352) 666-7576.

Annual all-breed dog show begins Jan. 7

Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, will play host to the annual all-breed dog show, designed to demonstrate a dog's willingness to work with its handler in a variety of situations. The agility trials, sponsored by the Brilliant Dog Agility Club, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8. The specialty trials, sponsored by breed clubs, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10. The conformation shows, sponsored by the Florida Gulf Coast Clusters, will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 through 22, except for Jan. 17. Bring a chair and watch the teams perform. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is free; parking is $5 per vehicle. For information, call Pat at (352) 799-5180.

HERNANDO BEACH

$5 parking fee takes effect at boat ramp

The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department has announced that, effective immediately, there will be a $5-per-vehicle fee for parking at the Hernando Beach boat ramp parking area, 4477 Calienta St. The fee applies to all vehicles, with or without a trailer. For information, call (352) 754-4027.

SPRING HILL

Academia Hernando announces lectures

Academia Hernando will present its spring lecture series from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Jan. 13 through March 17, in the conference center in Building B at Pasco-Hernando State College's Spring Hill campus, 450 Beverly Court. The cost is $60 for the series, which includes eight lectures and one field trip. The field trip is only open to subscribers. Individual lectures are $8. For information, call (352) 597-6640.

Lectures include:

• Jan. 13: "Remembering Paradise Park in Silver Springs," by Cynthia Wilson-Graham and Lu Vickers.

• Jan. 20: "Spring Training in Tampa Bay," by Bruce Lowitt.

• Jan. 27: "Terrorism: Islamic State and al Queda," by Mike Phenenger.

• Feb. 3: "Scary Movies," by Rick Kistner.

• Feb. 10: "Crustaceans in Florida," by Don Behringer.

• Feb. 17: "Frank Lloyd Wright: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," by Marc Tlachac.

• Feb. 24: "India and Britain: Accidental Empire and its Legacy," by Dr. Bharat Pathakjee.

• March 2: Bus trip to the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

•March 17: "Transitioning to the New President," by Daniel Ruth.

O-negative blood donors being sought

With schools and colleges on winter break, and with regular blood donors traveling for the holidays, LifeSouth Community Blood Center is facing a critical need for O-negative blood donors. Only about 7 percent of the population has O-negative blood, but it is the most frequently transfused blood type. The center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 17 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.

Sierra Club to show documentary

At the Jan. 5 meeting of the Sierra Club Adventure Coast Committee, Facing the Surge, a 25-minute documentary, will be shown. The meeting will begin with a social and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. To accommodate extra guests, the location has changed to the Harvey Martin Democratic Center, 3432 Deltona Blvd. The film documents the tangible costs of sea-level rise for the people of Norfolk, Va., and the community's struggles to adapt to rising tides. For information, call (352) 277-3330.

SPRING HILL

Women's chorus to hold open rehearsals

The Suncoast Harmony Chorus, the west-central Florida chapter of Sweet Adelines International, is looking for women who enjoy singing to attend an upcoming rehearsal at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 or Jan. 11 at Salishan Gracious Retirement Living, 14191 Astaire Lane. The group meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For information, visit suncoast-harmony.com or call Cindy at (352) 597-4376 or Betty at (352) 688-8617.

VFW will offer game day and luncheon

The VFW Post 10209 Auxiliary will host a game day and luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the post, 14736 Edward R. Noll Drive. Bring friends, family and a game of choice and spend the afternoon at the post. The post will supply tables and chairs, lunch, coffee, tea and dessert, and has some card games available for use. The event will include a silent auction and door prizes. Tickets are $10. Proceeds will benefit homeless veterans and their families. For information, call Carol at (484) 866-1250 or Kathy at (352) 232-6409.

Jazz Society to feature Big Band Bash

The Hernando Jazz Society will celebrate the new year with its Big Band Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Wellington at Seven Hills clubhouse, 400 Wexford Blvd. The society will pay tribute to Frankie Dee and the New York Orchestra, and Dee will make a guest appearance. The Sioux City Grill will offer a cash bar and buffet. Admission is free for society members, $10 for individual guests and $15 per couple. The ticket price does not include the buffet. For information, call Bill at (352) 799-9690.

Public invited to computer club expo

The Hernando Computer Club will have its annual expo, its largest promotional event of the year, from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 in the fellowship hall at Grace Presbyterian Church, 8375 Spring Hill Drive. Visitors will be able to see demonstrations of the classes offered by the club and speak with instructors. There also will be several computer-related vendors on hand. Refreshments will be served. Admission to the expo, which is open to the public, is free. For information, visit hernandocomputerclub.org or call (352) 684-7171.