Hernando Briefs for Feb. 10

COUNTYWIDE

PHSC to host Peace Week celebration

Pasco-Hernando State College will host keynote speakers, guest lecturers, exhibits, presentations, interactive workshops, peace and religion festivals, and musical performances during its the ninth annual Peace Week, Feb. 13 to 16. Peace Week events will be on PHSC's East Campus in Dade City, North Campus in Brooksville, Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, Spring Hill Campus and West Campus in New Port Richey.

The opening ceremony will feature a Love Symposium moderated by Stanley Giannet, PHSC vice president of academic affairs and college provost, at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 on the West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Keynote presentations throughout the week will include a variety of topics. In addition to speakers, guest lecturers and faculty presenters will host sessions throughout the week. Peace and love festivals, with drum circles, exhibits and displays, will be held at each campus. For a list of daily activities, times and locations, visit phsc.edu/peace.

Send a valentine in four-part harmony

Quartets with the Hernando Harmonizers men's barbershop chorus will deliver singing valentines to residents and business people throughout Hernando County on Feb. 13 and 14. Recipients will receive a serenade of two love songs, a silk red rose, a personalized valentine card and a photo of the occasion. The cost is $40, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Pasco-Hernando Hospice. To schedule a valentine, call (352) 684-7931 or (617) 799-4591 by Feb. 13.

PHSC offers online business courses

Pasco-Hernando State College in partnership with Ed2Go will offer new instructor-led online courses on starting a business. Students receive online instruction and the opportunity to interact with fellow participants in an online classroom format. Classes are offered monthly. New business course topics that begin on Feb. 15 include: Start Your Own Business, Start and Operate Your Own Home-Based Business, Start Your Own Online Business and Creating a Successful Business Plan. For a complete list or to register, visit ed2go.com/phsc or call (727) 816-3123.

BROOKSVILLE

Demolition derby coming to fairgrounds

Drivers from across the nation will compete for top honors at the Demolition Derby on Feb. 18 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St. Gates open at 2 p.m., and there will be a meet-and-greet with the drivers at 4 p.m. The derby starts at 6 p.m. The event will feature three classes of demolition. There will be a Kids Power Wheel Derby for children ages 3 to 9. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. For information, call (352) 585-9775.

Field to be dedicated to longtime coach

The city of Brooksville and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will host a dedication for Ernie Chatman Field at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at Tom Varn Park, 306 Derby Lane. The ceremony will take place before the start of the first home game of the Hernando High School girls softball team. William "Ernie" Chatman coached in Hernando County for more than 40 years. At Hernando High, his alma mater, he coached baseball, cross-country, softball, track and field, and boys basketball, and served as athletic director. At the age of 66, Chatman died July 24, 2016. The softball field will be named Ernie Chatman Field at Tom Varn Stadium. For information, call (352) 540-3830.

DADE CITY

BBQ dinner to help Ridge Manor resident

A benefit dinner for Ashley McKee of Ridge Manor is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Dade City Moose Lodge, 17107 U.S. 301. Live music will be provided from 4 to 11 p.m. A barbecue pulled-pork dinner will be served. The cost is $10. The cost for those who arrive after dinner is also $10, but free for children 6 and younger. Funds raised will benefit McKee, 29, who was diagnosed in August with Stage 2 neuroendocrine carcinoma cancer of the liver, lungs and ovaries. Since her diagnoses, Ashley has undergone six chemotherapy treatments and is currently continuing treatments. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed. For information, contact Pamella McKee at (352) 796-0455, send email to gmbkvsr@gmail.com or visit the Ashley McKee Benefit event on Facebook.

HIGH POINT

Music show to benefit High Point Neighbors

Country Clay Kirk Productions will present Young at Heart with Lassies, an evening of musical entertainment, at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the High Point Community Center, 12249 Club House Road. The event, which will benefit High Point Neighbors Helping Neighbors, will feature Clay Kirk and "lassies," including LeeAnn Purvis, Brittanie Powell, Sadie Miller and Cheyenne Vanover. Tickets are $10. For information or tickets, call Sheila at (352) 597-9887.

SPRING HILL

Exercise topic of AARP chapter meeting

Hernando County West AARP Chapter 5445 will meet at noon Feb. 15 at Golden Corral, 5300 Commercial Way. If ordering from the menu, plan to arrive at 11 a.m. Guest speaker Len Parrino will give a presentation about the benefits of exercise. To RSVP, call (352) 666-5483.

SPRING HILL

Auditions set for Patsy Cline production

Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., will have auditions for Always ... Patsy Cline at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 1 p.m. Feb. 25. Director Ellen Hutt is looking for two women for the following parts: Louise Seeger, a Texas divorcee and fan of Cline (age 30 to 60), and Patsy Cline, the legendary country singer, at age 29. Those auditioning for Seeger should plan on auditioning with a Texas accent, and do a cold reading from the script. Seeger sings two songs, albeit badly, with Cline, and has the majority of the show's dialog.

For those auditioning for the role of Cline, Hutt said it is more important to sound like Cline rather than look exactly like her. Those trying out will be asked to sing, including 16 to 32 bars from either She's Got You, Faded Love or If You've Got Leavin' on Your Mind.

Rehearsals will start at 7 p.m. March 13. The show dates are from May 11 to 21. For information, send email to Hutt at ellen_teach@yahoo.com.

WEEKI WACHEE

Tickets available for athletics fundraiser

The Weeki Wachee High School Athletic Booster Club will host its Dinner of Champions auction fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 in the school cafe, 12150 Vespa Way. Guests are invited to have dinner and then stay for the auction. Dinner will be supplied by local restaurants, along with a bring-a-dish option.

The event will include entertainment and prizes.

Proceeds will benefit the school's athletes. Tickets are $5. For information, call Tammy Moyer, (352) 277-1446.

It's shoot'em up time at machine gun event

The Hernando Sportsman's Club will host a machine gun shoot from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at the club range at 16121 Commercial Way, about 9 miles north of Cortez Boulevard. Several cars, trucks and assorted targets will be destroyed. Machine gun, rifle and pistol owners are welcome to participate.

The cost is $20 per shooter. Shooters must be at least 18 years old. Spectator admission is $2, with children ages 14 and younger admitted free with an adult. Spectators as well as shooters are encouraged to bring eye and hearing protection. For information, call (352) 597-9931 or visit hernandosportsmansclub.com.