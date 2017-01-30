Hernando Briefs for Feb. 3

Briefs

COUNTYWIDE

Local organizations offering scholarships

Two local organizations are offering scholarships to Hernando County students. Applications are available at guidance offices at each of the five local high schools:

• The TimberTones Community Chorus of Timber Pines will offer several $1,000 scholarships to students enrolled in vocal music classes or those participating in vocal music activities. Applicants must have an accumulated grade-point average of 2.8, a letter of recommendation from a vocal music teacher, and the scholarship must be used to further music education. Finalists will be asked to audition. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 13. For information, contact Charles Burnim, scholarship committee chairman, at cburnim@suffolk.edu.

• Sons of Italy Nature Coast Lodge 2502 will offer two $1,000 scholarships to Hernando County graduating seniors of Italian descent. To be eligible, students must be accepted as a full-time student at an accredited junior college, college or university after graduation, must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 unweighed, complete a four-page application and submit a 750-word essay. Applications must be postmarked no later than April 17. Winners will be asked to attend a dinner meeting April 27 with parents or guardian.

Jericho Road needs volunteers to help

Jericho Road Ministries is seeking volunteers to help distribute food supplies to the poor, elderly and homeless of Hernando County. In addition, volunteers are needed at Jericho's food distribution location — Mary's House — in Brooksville. For information, call Jean Vivelo at (352) 799-2912, option 101.

AARP offers free assistance with taxes

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers, trained in cooperation with the IRS, will offer free tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers at various locations throughout Hernando County. AARP membership is not required to use this service. Free electronic filing (e-file) will be available at all sites. Those wishing to have their tax forms prepared must bring photo ID and a Social Security card (including cards for all dependents), a copy of last year's tax return (if available), a blank/canceled check with bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit of any refund, and all applicable tax records for 2016 showing income, deductions and credits. Both spouses must be present. The free service will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays through April 14 at the following locations. No appointments are necessary. For information, call toll-free, 1-888-227-7669.

• Mondays: Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.

• Tuesdays: First United Methodist Church, 9344 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

• Wednesdays: High Point community clubhouse, 12249 Clubhouse Road, High Point.

• Thursdays: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.

• Fridays: Brookridge community clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge; or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 6193 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

Black History Month events set at PHSC

Pasco-Hernando State College's Black History Month celebration will feature presentations by authors Rosemary Yvonne Borel and Andrew Skerritt and two showings of the documentary The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolutionary, a film that examines the rise of the party in the 1960s. Six presentations are scheduled for the month of February:

• Black Panthers documentary shown at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at PHSC's North Campus, 11415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville.

• Borel speaks at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at PHSC's East Campus, 36727 Blanton Road, Dade City.

• Skerritt speaks at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 9 at PHSC's West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey.

• Skerritt speaks at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at PHSC's Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill.

• Skerritt speaks at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at PHSC's Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel.

• Documentary shown at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at PHSC's Spring Hill Campus.

All events are free and open to the public. For information, call 1-855-669-7472.

BROOKSVILLE

Bluegrass fest set for Florida Classic Park

The Florida Bluegrass Classic will be Feb. 22 to 26 at Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 with a Soup, Beans and Cornbread Jam and ends with a concert by Billy Droze at 8 p.m. Entertainment begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 22, noon Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Feb. 24, 10 a.m. Feb. 25 and 9 a.m. Feb. 26. The event will feature more than 15 shows, 12 classic bluegrass and country acts, arts and crafts, workshops, a classic car show and food vendors. Camping will be available. Bring a chair (no high-back or rocking chairs). Free admission Feb. 22 and 26 with a paid main-event ticket. Main event tickets are $25 for Feb. 23, $25 for Feb. 24 and $30 for Feb. 25 or $65 at the gate for the weekend. Children ages 12 and younger are free with a paid adult. For information, call (904) 886-8378. For tickets, visit evansmediasource.com.

SPRING HILL

Medical equipment, cookbooks available

Crescent Community Clinic, 5244 Commercial Way, is offering medical equipment to anyone in the community in need of a donation. Items available include: walkers, shower seats, crutches, canes, potty chairs, braces for hands/wrists/feet/knees, Foley catheters, CPAP machines and sitz baths. The exchange is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily except Thursdays and Sundays. Call (352) 610-9916, ext. 1, to check availability. Donations of medical equipment are accepted. In addition, the clinic is selling copies of Memorable Recipes, a cookbook compiled by community support groups and clinic patients, for $10. The cookbook, which contains 80 recipes, is available at the clinic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily except Thursdays and Sundays. Proceeds will benefit patient services. For information or to reserve a copy, call Barbara at (352) 263-1218.

AARP chapter to meet at Golden Corral

Hernando County West AARP Chapter 5445 will meet at noon Feb. 7 at Golden Corral, 5300 Commercial Way. If ordering from the menu, plan to arrive at 11 a.m. A representative from Terlip Chiropractic will speak. To RSVP, call (352) 666-5483

NAMI offering mental health training session

NAMI Hernando is offering free mental health first aid training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Beautiful Mind Center, 10554 Spring Hill Drive. Participants will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help. For informaiton or to RSVP, contact Jennifer Bliska at (813) 751-7372 or jbliska@tampabay.rr.com.

Groups plan Valentine's events

• The Hernando Jazz Society will celebrate "Valentine's Day in New Orleans" from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Wellington at Seven Hills clubhouse, 400 Wexford Blvd. Those attending will be treated to romantic tunes and Mardi Gras music by the Jazz Phools. The Sioux City Grill will offer a cash bar and buffet. Tickets for society members are free; non-member tickets are $10 for singles and $15 for couples. The ticket price does not include the buffet. Musicians are welcome to sit in during the performance. For information, call Bill McLoughlin at (352) 799-9690.

• The Hernando County Philippine-American Association will present a Post-Valentine's Day Party and Latin Dance Competition from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Palace Grand, 275 Della Court. To enter the competition, dancers must be amateur ballroom dancers. The registration fee of $210, which includes dinner for two, must be received by Feb. 3. Competition prizes include: $300, first place; $200, second place, and $100, third place. Tickets for dinner and to watch the competition are $50 for association members and $55 for non-members. Proceeds will benefit the group's scholarship fund and Feed the Hungry projects. For information, call Celia at (352) 398-6207, Aurora at (352) 848-1031, Wilma at (352) 597-3925, Fely at (352) 293-1957, Lisa at (352) 346-7294 or Edna at (727) 326-8850.

SPRING LAKE

Jamboree to offer Celtic entertainment

The fifth annual Celtic Family Jamboree will be Feb. 10 and 11 at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Road. Gates open at 3 p.m. Feb. 10, and a potluck dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish to participate. Gates open at 8 a.m. Feb. 11. The event will offer Celtic entertainment, kids activities and vendors, as well as camping opportunities. Coolers and leashed dogs are welcome. Advance tickets are $18 for Friday admission ($22 at the gate); $23 for Saturday ($28 at the gate), or $30 for both days ($38 at the gate). For camping information, call (941) 625-8544.

WEEKI WACHEE

Adopt a duck and help feed those in need

Hernando County Rotary clubs have joined together to host the Rubber Duck Derby at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way. Each duck ticket includes entry to the park after 3:30 p.m. on derby day. The first-place duck will win $500. All proceeds will benefit the club's People Helping People hunger project." Ducks are $5 each or six for $25. For information, call Doug at (352) 442-1156.