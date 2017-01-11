Hernando Briefs for Jan. 13

Briefs

COUNTYWIDE

Weight-loss kickoff event set for Saturday

The public is invited to attend the Great Hernando Weight Loss Challenge kickoff celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Hernando County Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd. The initial registration, weigh-in and team assignments (for those not already on a team) will take place. Local fitness professionals and service providers will be on hand to offer assistance. The challenge, which will run from Jan. 14 to March 25, is a grass-roots initiative and is the result of community recommendations in the 2016 community health needs assessments. The goal is to generate significant community engagement in a program designed to focus on healthier weights. The cost to participate in the challenge is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative team name, the most weight loss by a team (first, second and third places) and the most weight loss by an individual. In addition, medals, trophies and T-shirts will be handed out to winning teams and individuals at the celebration party, which will be April 8. For information, call Rich Linkul at (352) 597-6383 or Ann-Gayl Ellis at (352) 540-6817.

Habitat seeking stud sponsors for homes

Habitat for Humanity of Hernando County has announced a Sponsor a Stud campaign. For $100, individuals, businesses and organizations can sponsor a stud for a Habitat home. There are more than 180 studs that go into building each home. Stud sponsors may decorate their stud with their name, business logo or a special message for the Habitat family. All sponsors will be invited to a special "stud finder" event when the framing of the house is complete. At the event, sponsors will have the opportunity to view and photograph their stud and see how a Habitat home is built. For information, visit habitathernando.org.

Ordinance regulates fertilizer applications

Hernando County's ordinance regulating the use of fertilizers containing nitrogen and/or phosphorus is now in effect. The ordinance regulates how, where and when fertilizers may be applied to lawns. Between Jan. 1 and March 31, residents may not fertilize their lawns. Professional applicators must have their Green Industries Best Management Practices certification, and they must be registered with the Hernando County permitting office. With qualifications, professional applicators may apply slow-release fertilizers only. For information, visit extension.hernandocounty.us.

County seeks to fill board vacancies

The Hernando County Commission is accepting applications from individuals wishing to serve on several county boards. The Tourist Development Council has an opening for a representative involved in a tourist enterprise as well as a representative not collecting the county's tourist tax. The Citizens Advisory Task Force has openings for five representatives with low to moderate incomes. Applicants must be residents and registered voters in Hernando County. Additionally, these are voluntary, non-paid positions and may be designated as an alternate member position. Applications are available in the county administrator's office, 20 N Main St., Room 263, Brooksville; by calling (352) 754-4002, or by visiting hernandocounty.us/bocc/committees.htm. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 13.

VITA announces tax preparation sites

The United Way of Hernando County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has announced tax preparation sites where low- and moderate-income families may have their taxes prepared at no charge. The service is available to those who: generally, make less than $65,000 a year, have no rental property or farm income and may have a small Schedule C-EZ (expenses $25,000 or less and no net loss). Everyone must have a photo ID (both husband and wife if married), a Social Security card or statement from the Social Security office for everyone listed on return (copies accepted), Form 1095-A (health insurance statement, if applicable), and a copy of previous year's tax return, if available. Sites include:

• Mid-Florida Community Services RSVP, 820 Kennedy Blvd., Brooksville. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 24 to April 11. Appointments only. Call (352) 796-8117.

• United Way of Hernando County, 4030 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 24 through April 13. Appointments only. Call (352) 200-3030.

• Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Jan. 27 through April 15. No appointments necessary.

To complete your own return online for free, visit MyFreeTaxes.org.

BROOKSVILLE

Parade, other events set for MLK weekend

Keeping the Dream Alive! is the theme of the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration in Hernando County. Several events are planned, including:

• MLK Music and Arts Extravaganza Lip Sync Battle, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave. Admission is $2.

• NAACP MLK Breakfast, 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Chinsegut manor house, 22495 Chinsegut Hill Road, north of Brooksville. Tickets are $20. Call (352) 684-0340 or (352) 683-0323.

• MLK 5-on-5 Basketball Tournament, 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave. Admission is $2.

• MLK Christian Unity Service, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Brooksville Wesleyan Church, 22319 Cortez Blvd. Free.

• MLK Parade, 10 a.m. Jan. 16 in downtown Brooksville. Street closures from 9 a.m. to noon will include: Oakwood Drive from Varsity Drive to Howell Avenue, and Howell Avenue from Oakwood Drive to Fort Dade Avenue.

HERNANDO BEACH

Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating classes

Hernando Beach Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 15-8, 4340 Calienta St., will offer boating classes in January and February.

• Boating Skills and Seamanship: Nine-week course from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Jan. 17. Fee: $60, which includes textbook and training strip chart. Designed for experienced and novice boaters. Completion of course satisfies the requirement for Florida Boating Safety ID.

• Weekend Navigator: Two-day course from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. Fee: $30, which includes training strip chart. Learn how to plot a course and pinpoint a location.

Advance registration required. Call Susan Watkins at (352) 610-4551.