Hernando Briefs for Jan. 20

COUNTYWIDE

AARP offers driver safety classes

AARP Driver Safety Program classes are available at various locations. The cost for each six-hour course is $15 for AARP members (bring membership card) and $20 for nonmembers. These classes are scheduled in February:

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1, Brooksville Enrichment Center, Suite 120, Bayfront Health Brooksville Medical Arts Building, 17222 Hospital Blvd., west of Brooksville. Call Pat at (352) 586-2731.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11, Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge. Call Pat at (352) 586-2731.

• 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14, Hernando County Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville. Call Bill at (352) 556-3050.

• Noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 and 16, Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Wayne at (352) 597-9590.

• 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill. Call Bill at (352) 556-3050.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24, Downing Funeral Home, 1214 Wendy Court, Spring Hill. Call Pat at (352) 586-2731.

BROOKSVILLE

Dining in the Dark event set for Feb. 4

The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind will have its third annual Dining in the Dark event on Feb. 4 at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, south of Brooksville. A reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m., followed by dancing. The culinary "celebration of the senses," enhanced by darkness with interludes of light, allows diners to have their appetizers and desserts in complete darkness, with a choice of eating their main course with eyes open or while wearing a blindfold or simulator glasses. The event includes a silent auction and selfie photo contest. The fundraiser benefits Lighthouse services. Tickets are $70 per person. To RSVP, call (352) 754-1132.

Tickets available for German celebration

The German-American Club of Spring Hill will have a Fasching (carnival ball) celebration on Feb. 17 at the Hernando County Shrine Club, 13400 Montour St., west of Brooksville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dancing from 6 to 10 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress in costume or club casual. Bring your own beverages. Advance tickets are $11 for members or $14 for guests. For information or tickets, call Lisa at (352) 688-3744.

Sheriff's Office offers course to teen drivers

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office will offer its next Teen Driver Challenge on Feb. 24 and 25. The classroom instruction will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Sheriff's Office at 18900 Cortez Blvd. Range instruction will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport off Broad Street, south of Brooksville. The program is designed to provide drivers ages 16 to 18 with knowledge and an understanding of vehicle dynamics and human kinetics. The program is free. Participants must have a driver's license. Registration forms are available at hernandosheriff.org. Call (352) 797-3660.

Scholarship offered by elections officials

Local college or university students are invited to apply for a $1,200 scholarship through the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections. The association will award three $1,200 scholarships to political science/public or business administration or journalism/mass communication majors who have completed two years of junior college or undergraduate work. Applicants must be enrolled or accepted as full-time students in a senior college or university in Florida. For guidelines and applications, visit hernandovotes.com. Completed applications, along with two letters of recommendation, must be submitted by March 29. For information, call (352) 754-4125.

Garden club scholarship available

Glen Lakes Garden Club will offer a $1,500 scholarship to a Hernando County graduating senior. To be eligible, students must be pursuing a degree at an accredited college, university or technical school; have completed 250 volunteer/community service hours (accumulated during grades 9 to 12); have at least a 3.5 grade-point average, and provide three letters of reference. Completed applications must be postmarked by March 10. Those applying are requested to attend the club's fashion show and luncheon, along with his/her parents or guardian, on March 31. For information, send email to Gerry Morrone at gmorrone@tampabay.rr.com.

PHSC to offer ED2GO online courses

Pasco-Hernando State College, in partnership with Ed2Go, will offer new instructor-led online courses on supply chain management. Students will receive online instruction and the opportunity to interact with fellow participants in an online classroom format. Classes are offered monthly. New business course topics include:

• Purchasing Fundamentals. $118.

•Distribution and Logistics Management. $118.

• Supply Chain Management Fundamentals. $118.

• Supply Chain Suite. $300.

To register, visit ed2go.com/phsc. For information, call (727) 816-3123.

SPRING HILL

Bridge club to offer bidding class

The Nature Coast Bridge Club will offer a six-week competitive bidding class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starting Feb. 1, at the club, 3021 Commercial Way. The course builds and expands on the basics of bridge and introduces some advanced essentials. The cost of the class is $50, which includes the text. For information, call Gerry Panos at (727) 643-2792.