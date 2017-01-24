Hernando Briefs for Jan. 27

Briefs

COUNTYWIDE

Youth orchestra needs musical instruments

The Hernando Youth Orchestra is looking for donations of used and unneeded musical instruments for young musicians who can't afford to purchase them. The orchestra is willing to pick up donations and provide a tax-deductible receipt. For information, call (352) 600-9555 or visit HernandoYouthOrchestra.org.

BROOKSVILLE

Volunteers sought for city advisory boards

The Brooksville City Council is accepting applications from volunteers interested in serving on two advisory boards: the Brooksville Housing Authority and the parks and recreation advisory board. An application form must be completed with an authorization for a background check. Applications are available at the office of the city clerk or at cityofbrooksville.us/forms. Forms must be returned to the clerk's office at 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville. Applicants must be registered Florida voters. For information, call (352) 540-3853.

HIGH POINT

Golf league sets lunch, fashion show

The High Point Women's Golf League will host its annual High Tea at High Point luncheon and fashion show on Feb. 4 at the High Point Community Center, 12251 Club House Road. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon. Fashions will be provided by BonWorth and Sears. A speaker from Chinsegut Hill will share traditions and manners associated with a high tea. Bring your own china tea cup and saucer. Tickets are $10 and are available at the High Point office, the golf club pro shop, the Dime Jingle or by calling (352) 556-2205.

SPRING HILL

AARP schedules meeting for Kally K's

Hernando County West AARP Chapter 5445 will meet at noon Jan. 27 at Kally K's Restaurant, 3383 Commercial Way. If ordering from the menu, please arrive at 11 a.m. Debra Van Bemden of BB&T Bank will be the speaker. To RSVP, call (352) 666-5483.

LifeSouth faces emergency shortages

Hernando County's LifeSouth Community Blood Center, 12395 Cortez Blvd., is facing an emergency need for blood. "We are in serious need of all blood types to keep all of our hospitals fully supplied," said J.B. Bowles, LifeSouth vice president of operations. To make an appointment to donate, call (352) 596-2002. For information about coming blood drives, call toll-free 1-888-795-2707.

Community invited to Kass Circle event

As part of Hernando County government's Kass Circle revitalization initiative, a community cleanup and block party will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Volunteers for the cleanup, scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m., may sign in at People Helping People headquarters and community resource center, 1396 Kass Circle. T-shirts, gloves, trash bags and water will be provided. After the cleanup, a block party will be held from noon to 4 p.m., featuring live music, children's activities, booths and food vendors. The project's goal is to transform the area into a safe, walkable community with a sustainable business district. For information, call Pat McNeese at (352) 754-4057, ext. 28016, or visit hernandocounty.us/plan/KassCircleProject.asp.

Goodwill collecting children's books

A drive to collect books for Goodwill's BookWorks children's literacy program will begin Feb, 1 and run through March 15. Goodwill-Suncoast is asking residents of Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Marion and Sumter counties to donate children's books in good condition. The BookWorks program promotes literacy by putting books into the hands of children from low-income families. Books for preschoolers are also needed for Goodwill volunteers who read to groups of children at Head Start centers and other locations. Each child will receive a personalized book to take home. To donate locally, attach a note indicating the books are "for BookWorks" and drop them off at the Goodwill Superstore at 4750 Commercial Way.

Registration open for rain barrel workshop

Residents are invited to attend a rain barrel workshop at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive. Registration is required. A check for $55 should be mailed to: Hernando County Utilities Department, 15635 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613, by Feb. 15. Write "Rain Barrel Workshop Feb. 18" on envelope. Hernando County Utilities customers who attend and install a rain barrel at their home will receive a one-time credit on their water bill for $25. Bring a vehicle that can accommodate a 50-gallon barrel. For information, call (352) 540-6230.

Boutique open for breast cancer patients

For breast cancer survivors and women still fighting the disease, Crescent Community Clinic's Boutique of Hope is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at 5244 Commercial Way. Items include wigs, bras, hats, turbans, scarves, forms and chemises, all donated by Ribbons of Hope in Pasco County. Patrons must meet the criteria for services offered at the clinic. To apply for free health care, one must meet federal poverty guidelines and have no insurance or be under-served. The boutique is also seeking volunteers to work two-hour shifts once a month. All items in the boutique are free to qualifying women. For information, call Claire Blust at (352) 438-4143.

WEEKI WACHEE

Planning under way for Swamp Fest

The 24th annual Weeki Wachee Swamp Fest, which has grown from a small community fundraising festival to a statewide event, will be March 3, 4 and 5 at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 4 and from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. March 5 and will feature more than 100 arts and craft vendors, live entertainment and a food court. The Swamp Monster contest will begin at noon March 4. Proceeds benefit the Hernando Environmental Land Protectors, Weeki Wachee Crime Watch, Weeki Wachee Area Club and other local nonprofit organizations. Park admission during the festival will be $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 11, and free for children ages 5 and younger. No dogs or alcohol allowed. For information or to sign up for the costume contest, call (352) 597-4424 or visit swampfestweekiwachee.com.