Hernando Briefs for Jan. 6

BROOKSVILLE

Heritage Day will mark county's past

Visitors will get a glimpse into Hernando County's past at the annual Heritage Day Festival and Historic Home Tour, presented by the Historic Hernando Preservation Society and the Hernando Historic Museum Association, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 on the grounds of the 1885 Train Depot Museum, 70 Russell St. Food and merchandise vendors, along with demonstrators in period costumes and artisans, will wind their way along the Good Neighbor Trail. While the event is free, there is a cost for the historic home tours. Tickets for the tours, available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 and 12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. For information, visit hernandohistoricalmuseum.com or call (352) 799-0129.

Native American fest set for February

The Brooksville Native American Festival, a celebration of art, culture and history, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at Florida Classic Park, 5360 Lockhart Road, east of Brooksville. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. The festival features continuous entertainment, music, dance, primitive skills demonstrations, native American food vendors and more than 35 other vendors selling native American and native American-inspired arts and crafts. Performers will include: the Iron Horse dancers and singers, and Shelly Morningsong and Fabian Fontanelle. For information, visit brooksvillenativeamericanfestival.com.

SPRING HILL

Raid recreates local Civil War battle

The Hernando Historical Museum Association and the North Pinellas County Scout Sertoma Club will present the 37th annual Brooksville Raid Re-enactment from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Sand Hill Scout Reservation, 11210 Cortez Blvd. The re-enactment is a re-creation of a Civil War battle that happened in Hernando County in July 1864. More than 1,500 re-enactors, 60 horses and more than 50 sutlers will participate. Visitors will be able to tour authentic Confederate and Union camps and see how soldiers lived during the Civil War. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, $3 for Scouts in uniform, and free for children ages 5 and younger. Free parking. Bring your own chair. For information, call (352) 799-0129 or visit BrooksvilleRaid.com.

Computer club changes meetings

The Hernando Computer Club has changed its regular monthly meeting dates. Starting in February, the club will meet at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except for January, July and December, in the fellowship hall at Grace Presbyterian Church, 8375 Spring Hill Drive. Classes are offered throughout the week. For information, call (352) 684-7171 or visit hcc.org.

Stage West to offer show in forum

Tickets are on sale for Stage West Community Playhouse's production of Over the River and Through the Woods. The show, in the Forum theater at Stage West, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 18 and 19. The show is a comedy drama about a young New Jersey man who has to tell his doting grandparents that he is moving to Seattle for a new job. The grandparents, who have already lost their children to Florida, try everything they can think of to keep their beloved boy in Jersey. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students up to age 18. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and from 2 to 8 p.m. Fridays, or by phone. For information, call (352) 683-5113.