Hernando Vendors for Feb. 10

• The Historic Hernando Preservation Society is seeking vendors, demonstrators and artisans for the annual Heritage Day Festival and Historic Home Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 1885 Train Depot, 70 Russell St., Brooksville. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include entertainment at the gazebo, bake sales, a silent auction, games, vendors along the Good Neighbor Trail, demonstrations, re-enactors and other activities. Vendor spaces are $30. Free for demonstrators and those who intend to display, act out, enrich or teach those in attendance, but registration is required. For information about vendor and demonstrator sign-ups, visit historichernandopreservationsociety.org/heritage-day or call Mary Moses at (813) 470-0085 or Don Moses at (813) 470-0074.

• Non-food vendors are needed for People Helping People's second annual Nature Coast Chili Cook-off from noon to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Lake House, 1202 Kenlake Ave., Spring Hill. Vendor spaces are $25. Bring your own table/tent. For information, call (352) 686-4466.

• Crafters and vendors are being sought for St. Joan of Arc Columbiettes Auxiliary 11317's Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 in the parish hall, 13485 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Tables (8 feet) are $20. For information, contact Ellen at (352) 515-0380 or ellenbjimenez@gmail.com.

• Vendors are needed for the United Methodist Men's annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at First United Methodist Church, 9344 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Vendor spaces available include: slots inside fellowship hall (includes two 6-foot tables), $25; parking lot/sheltered space (no tables), $25; parking lot open space (no tables), $15. For information, call Bill Gamlin at (352) 556-4285.