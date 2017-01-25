Holocaust survivor tells her story

Author and Holocaust survivor Betty Grebenschikoff, a St. Petersburg resident, will give a lecture Feb. 8 at Carrollwood Cultural Center about her family’s escape from Berlin, Germany to Shanghai, China during the Nazis’ attacks on the Jews.

When Grebenschikoff's peaceful childhood in Berlin was shattered by Nazi violence against Jews, the family was forced to flee to China in 1939, one step ahead of the Gestapo. Shanghai was the only open port at that time that admitted European Jews without visas or passports. It became a place of refuge for about 20,000 refugees.

Grebenschikoff grew up in Shanghai, where the family tried to make a living under difficult circumstances. During World War II, the Jewish refugees were interned by Japanese authorities in a segregated area known as the Shanghai Ghetto. Life became even harder than before.

In 1950 political events in China made yet another escape necessary, this time to Australia. Grebenschikoff finally realized her dream of coming to America in 1953. She now lives in St. Petersburg.

Grebenschikoff lectures extensively to museums, organizations, schools and colleges. Her memoir "Once My Name was Sara" is for sale directly from the publisher, Original Seven Publishing Company.

She is featured in two documentary films: Shanghai Ghetto, which premiered in 2002, and the recently released Survival in Shanghai.

Admission to the lecture is free; however, reservations are required. To RSVP, contact event organizer Aaron Washington at aaron@carrollwoodcenter.org or call (813) 922-8167.

The lecture is being presented by the Carrollwood Village HOAs with light hors d oeuvres provided by Weinberg Village.