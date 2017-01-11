MLK Leadership Breakfast Monday

Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr. will give the keynote address at the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast.

Courtesy of the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs

The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Breakfast, "Rediscover the Ties That Bind Us" will take place beginning at 6:45 a.m. on Monday at the Hilton Hotel Downtown Tampa located at 211 North Tampa St.

Hosted by the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs, the event brings together corporate sponsors, politicians, members of grass roots organizations and the community-at-large, and typically draws between 800 and 1,000 people.

The primary mission of this event is to honor the principles espoused by Dr. King and to foster positive community relations

Reverend Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., a theologian, pastor and civic leader will deliver the keynote address.

Moss earned his bachelor's degree from Morehouse College, his master of divinity degree from Morehouse School of Religion/Inter-denominational Theological Center and his doctor of ministry degree from the United Theological Seminary.

Moss has been actively involved in advocating for the achievement of education, civil and human rights and social justice issues for the majority of his adult life.

Carla Hills and JaLem Robinson were selected as the 2017 MLK Leadership Breakfast co-chairs.

Individual tickets are $35 and will not be available at the door.

Corporate tables cost $500.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, tobanetwork.org.

The breakfast marks just one of several events that make up the annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival.

Jazz Under The Stars takes place tonight (Jan. 13) at 6 p.m. at the 5508 Courtyard, 5508 N 50th Street.

The MLK Parade will run Monday (Jan. 16) from noon to 3 p.m. beginning at Cuscaden Park.

The Hillsborough MLK Interfaith Service will occur at 4:30 p.m. on Monday (June 16) at Allen Temple AME, 2101 Lowe St.

The music fest at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park highlights the Jan. 21-22 weekend.

Anthony David and '80s hitmakers the Dazz Band top the bill for Saturday's musical performances.

Saxophonist David Sanborn will headline the jazz slate Sunday that begins at 1 p.m.

The festival also will include a 5K walk on Saturday as well as a children's village, authors village and corporate village.

For more information on all the events, including tickets, visit tampablackheritage.org.