Neighborhood news calendar

Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:07pm

    APOLLO BEACH

    SouthShore Uncorked hosts cornhole contest

    SouthShore Uncorked, 1432 Apollo Beach Blvd, will host a charity cornhole contest from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28). Tournament entry fee is $10. A variety of wine and beer will be offered and Dave's Jukebox Diner will be on hand to sell food and provide tunes from the '50s and '60s. A portion of proceeds from the all-ages event will go to the Community Foundation of Brandon. For more information, visit southshoreuncorked.com.

    BRANDON

    Wine tasting explores greatest wine regions

    Explore the world's greatest wine regions at the St. Pete Mini Wine Tasting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 26) at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, 1405 E Brandon Blvd. The event will take place the last Thursday of every month. Guests can sample and learn about a variety of wines for only $5. A different country or wine region will be featured each month. A discount of 10 percent will be applied to featured products the night of the event. For more information, contact leika.drouillard@andbarr.co.

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

    Select Publix markets host blood drives

    Select Publix Supermarkets are hosting blood drives from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 2 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 30. Locations include 855 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, 3863 301 in Riverview, and 1971 E State Road 60. In Valrico. Donors will receive a free $10 Publix gift card. For locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/Publix or call (888) 936-6283.

    PLANT CITY

    Luncheon establishes non-profit network

    The Brandon Foundation will hold a Charity Connection Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at Uncle Mike's Smokehouse, 106 State Road 60. The lunch is designed to establish a "connection" of non-profit organizations in an effort to meet the variety of needs in the area. Learn how to connect, be more effective, efficient and resourceful. Cost is $15 per person and includes lunch. To RSVP, contact The Brandon Foundation at info@brandonfoundation.com or call (813) 689-6889.

    RUSKIN

    County offers basics for businesses

    Adults can learn the basics of marketing from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday at the SouthShore Regional Library in Community Room 1, 15816 Beth Shields Way. This workshop will cover marketing fundamentals, help clarify target markets, competition, develop marketing strategies, and learn techniques to enhance your business. Registration is required online or be phone and can be done at hillsboroughcounty.org/fsbdc or (813) 204-9267.

    SUN CITY CENTER

    Symphony Orchestra To perform at church

    The South Shore Symphony Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. on today (Jan. 22) at SouthShore united Church of Christ, 1501 La Jolla Ave. The Orchestra consists of professional musicians from throughout the Tampa Bay and will be performing "Classical Favorites." Individual and group tickets are available through the church, Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling (813) 634-1304 or online at SouthShoreSymphonyOrchestra.org.

    Session offers info on healthy living

    Learn about healthy lifestyles at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Waterside Room in Kings Point's North Clubhouse. This first MeetUp will provide an introduction to the group's plans along with an award-winning film. For more information, contact HealthyMeetUp@aol.com

    VALRICO

    Workshop teaches illustrating journals

    Come join a Create Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, in Room 8 at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. Local artist, Bonnie Phillips, will demonstrate to attendees how to use watercolor and colored pencils to illustrate their written stories and journal writing. Art supplies will be provided. There is a 12 person limit. Register for this free event at the library's "Ask Desk".

    Professional organizer Shares helpful tips

    Join professional organizer, Pam Hoepner at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Bloomingdale Regional Library as she shares 5 easy ways to organize your life. She will share organizational and time management tips on how to become more organized on a tight budget.

    Send your Neighborhood News items to tampa@tampabay.com.

    Center Place moves Color Run to fairgrounds

    DOVER — Center Place Fine Arts will move its annual Paint The Town Color Run 5K, which will be held at 8 a.m. on April 1, to the Hillsborough County Faigrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road. The event will include free fun art activities, free children's obstacle course, raffle baskets and gift baskets. For the race, ribbons and prizes will be awarded for three fastest times for men, women and children. The event also will include a family fun run. Pre-registration for the 5K is $30, day of event is $40. Register at centerplacebrandon.org or call (813) 685-8888.

