North Pinellas news briefs

DUNEDIN

council welcomes town questions

Are you new to Dunedin and curious about its Scottish heritage? Do you need a building permit for a new addition to your house? Or maybe you want to take an art class but aren't sure where to sign up.

Whatever questions you have, you're in luck.

The Council of Organizations will hold a free "Show Me Your Stuff" event to highlight city resources and opportunities on Feb. 18 at the Hale Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave. Residents will be able to meet with city department heads, key staff members and local organizations at more than 40 staffed information tables and live presentations throughout the day.

Admission is free, but residents are asked to visit showme dunedin.com to register. Light refreshments will be available at 8:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks by city officials. Presentations will start every half-hour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children's programming will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, email showme@dunedincouncil.org.

DUNEDIN

Dunedin given Tree City USA recognition

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Dunedin Tree City USA for the 28th year in a row to honor its commitment to urban forest management. The city met four requirements to earn the honor, including maintaining a tree board or department, using a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and having an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

DUNEDIN

Blue Jays back for spring training

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first spring training game in Dunedin against the Philadelphia Phillies at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, 373 Douglas Ave. A complete schedule can be found at toronto.bluejays.mlb.com/tor/spring_training.

DUNEDIN

Arborists to guide walk through park

City officials will partner with Friends of the Hammock to lead a guided nature walk through Hammock Park, specifically the new 8-acre addition purchased from the Catholic Church several months ago. Dunedin city arborist Craig Wilson, Safety Harbor city arborist Art Finn and Dr. Craig Heugel, an ecologist and wildlife biologist, will lead the walk. The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on March 11, is free, and refreshments will be provided. Attendees should meet at 1900 San Mateo Drive. For information, visit HammockPark.org.

COUNTYWIDE

Pinellas residents invited to take survey

For the 17th year, Pinellas County residents are invited to share feedback about their community via online survey. The county will use survey results to evaluate residents' quality of life and identify needed resources for the public. The survey can be found at pinellascounty.org.

DUNEDIN

Charging station now available at library

The Dunedin Library has installed an electric vehicle and golf cart charging station that is open to the public. The car charger is available 24/7, and the golf cart charger is available during library hours. The service is free and first come, first served.

SAFETY HARBOR

Volunteers needed to plant native plants

The city, along with Tampa Bay Watch and Tampa Bay Estuary Program, is recruiting 200 volunteers to help plant four native plants in a newly developed part of Waterfront Park on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The site has been graded and cleared of invasive species, which will be replaced with smooth cordgrass, sand cordgrass, silver buttonwood and wax myrtle. The new plants, according to Tampa Bay Watch officials, will act as a nutrient buffer, aid in erosion control and provide a habitat for wildlife.

The meeting location is 110 Veterans Memorial Lane. For information, call City Hall at (727) 724-1555.

NORTH PINELLAS

AARP offers free tax-aide services

AARP will offer free tax-aide services at the following locations in north Pinellas County:

• Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N

• Tarpon Springs Library, 138 E Lemon St.

• Palm Harbor Community Center, 1500 16th St.

• Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road

• On Top of the World, 2069 World Parkway Blvd., Clearwater

• Clearwater East Library, 2251 Drew St.

• Clearwater Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive

• Oldsmar Library, 400 Saint Petersburg Drive E

TREASURE ISLAND

Sands Motel sold, renovations planned

The gulf-front Sands Motel has been sold for $5.25 million to a company that plans to renovate the vintage 34-room motel.

Built in 1947 at 11800 Gulf Blvd., the Sands was the first concrete building in Treasure Island.

"This is one of the jewels of the Treasure Island beach properties, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of the sale of such an iconic motel,'' said broker Patrick Calhoon.

Pride Enterprises LLC of Ormond Beach bought the motel at First Street E from the family that has owned it since the start. The sale includes a parking lot on First Street E.

SAFETY HARBOR

Decorate wooden discs like grapefruits

Calling all residents, groups and clubs: the city invites you to participate in the "Grapefruit Project" ahead of its centennial year celebration in June. Wooden discs can be picked up at the Safety Harbor Museum and Cultural Center, 329 Bayshore Blvd. S., and decorated to resemble the grapefruit, which was cultivated in Safety Harbor before anywhere else in the state. The completed discs must be returned to the center by May 20 to be a part of a community art piece. After the celebration, the grapefruits will be left in city parks for residents to find and trade. For information, call (727) 724-1562.

Times correspondent Megan Reeves and staff writer Susan Taylor Martin contributed to this report.