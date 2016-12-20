Pasco Briefs for Dec. 23

COUNTYWIDE

County announces holiday closings

All Pasco County government offices, including constitutional offices and courts, will be closed Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas and Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year's holiday. The Pasco County clerk of courts also will be closed Dec. 23. The Pasco County Tax Collector's Office also will be closed Dec. 24 and 31. All public libraries also will be closed Dec. 24 and 31. The Animal Services Adoption Center & Intake/Reclaim will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 and will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Pasco County Public Transportation will not provide transportation services Dec. 26 or Jan. 2. The Pasco County Resource Recovery Facility, West Pasco Class III and the East Pasco Transfer Station will be closed to the public (but will be open to licensed commercial haulers) both Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. Parks and beaches will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk during the holidays.

Gulfside Hospice 2017 calendar available

Copies of Gulfside Hospice's "Pasco County — Through Your Eyes" 2017 calendar are now available. The 15-month calendar features photos taken exclusively in Pasco County — events, places, landmarks and wildlife. The calendars are $5 each and are available at all Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppe locations: 37925 Sky Ridge Circle, Dade City, (813) 782-7200; 12154 U.S. 19, Hudson, (727) 861-4900; 1930 Land O'Lakes Blvd., Lutz, (813) 909-0485; 6117 State Road 54, New Port Richey, (727) 842-7262, and 36524 SR 54, Zephyrhills, (813) 788-5461. The stores are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Proceeds from calendar sales and Gulfside Hospice's Thrift Shoppes help support hospice care and bereavement services for Pasco residents, regardless of their ability to pay. For information, call (727) 845-5707.

Residents may recycle Christmas trees

Pasco County Recycling reminds residents that they can recycle their Christmas trees. The trees are put through a chipper and used for mulch. Those planning to recycle their trees are reminded to remove all decorations, tinsel and metal hooks, then drop them off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8 at the following locations during normal business hours: John S. Burks Memorial Park, Sam W Pasco Recreational Complex, Veterans Memorial Park, Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park, Anclote Gulf Park, the West Pasco Class III site, the Land O' Lakes Community Center and Wesley Chapel District Park. Residents also may pick up firewood at the sites. For information on recycling in Pasco, visit the website at pascocountyfl.net/index.aspx?NID=181.

Library patrons have access to Lynda.com

The Pasco County Public Library System has partnered with Lynda.com, a leading online learning platform owned by LinkedIn. As a result, Pasco library cardholders now have full access to the Lynda.com video library at no charge. Lynda.com can help residents learn about various topics through more than 4,000 video courses available. Examples of courses include training in Microsoft Office products, the Adobe Creative Suite, computer programming, photography skills, online marketing and business management. There are various paid subscription levels, but library patrons can bypass payment and create a Lynda.com profile with their library card by accessing the site at lynda.com/portal/sip?org=pascolibraries.org. Visit the Pasco County Public Library System at pascolibraries.org.

Registration under way for spring softball

Registration is under way for the Spring Adult Softball League provided by Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. The league includes a 10-game season, plus a single-elimination tournament. Registration will be taken through Jan. 20 or until the league is full. Registration is available at the J. Ben Harrill Recreation Center, 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd., Holiday. All leagues will be limited to the first 12 teams to register for each night. The season starts Jan. 27. Men's recreational leagues will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Mitchell Fields in New Port Richey and on Mondays at Veterans Memorial Park in Hudson. The co-ed league will play on Wednesdays at Mitchell Fields. The men's church league will be Fridays at Veterans Memorial Park. Team fees are $475. The National Softball Association sanctioning fee is $25 for the 2017 calendar year. For information, call Don at (727) 942-7439.

HOLIDAY

K of C to host New Year's celebration

The Knights of Columbus will host a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31 in Father Farrell Hall at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Road. A cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and music will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., provided by DJ Frank Saba, a fellow knight. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. The cost is $35 per person. To reserve a ticket or for information, call Richard at (727) 389-7067.

PORT RICHEY

Celebrate New Year's with Tin Pan Alley

Tin Pan Alley Theatre will host a New Year's Eve Gala from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 at King of Kings Church Hall, 10337 U.S. 19. Tickets are $40 per person and include a dinner buffet, party favors and a champagne toast. There will be music and dancing. For tickets or information, call (727) 457-4899.

M.L. King march, celebration planned

The African-American Club of Pasco will host the 2017 celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday on Jan. 16, starting with a symbolic march at 10 a.m. from Union Missionary Baptist Church, 6235 Pine Hill Road, and ending at the former Booker T. Washington School, 6105 Pine Hill Road. There will be a program, refreshments and entertainment. For information, contact Dan Callaghan at (727) 372-1742 or the club at (727) 849-5582 or aacofpasco@yahoo.com.

DADE CITY

Raising Cane event to feature chili cook-off

Contestants are being sought for a chili cook-off that will be part of the annual Raising Cane Festival on Jan. 14 at Pioneer Florida Museum and Village, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road. The cook-off is sanctioned by the International Chili Society. The contest includes three categories: chili verde, salsa and traditional red chili. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category. Raising Cane highlights the old-time Florida Cracker method of making syrup from sugar cane. This year's event will also include a cane syrup pancake breakfast; samples of pure sugar cane syrup, sponsored by the Southern Syrup Makers Association; live music; demonstrations; a petting zoo, and a variety of other activities. The museum buildings will be open, and there will be concessions and vendors. Admission to the event is $5, with children 5 and younger free. There is no cost to enter the chili contest if contestants bring a minimum of two gallons of chili for tasting. For information, visit pioneerfloridamuseum.org or facebook.com/pioneerfloridamuseum, or call Brenda Minton at (352) 206-8889.

