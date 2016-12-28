Pasco Briefs for Dec. 30

COUNTYWIDE

AARP offers safe driving course

The AARP Driver Safety Program class will be offered at several Pasco County locations during January. The course is open to drivers ages 50 and older who, upon completion, may receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. The certificate is valid for three years. The cost for the course is $15 for AARP members (bring membership card) and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. For class times, contact the instructor.

• Jan. 11, Brookdale (formerly Horizon Bay), 414 East Chapman Road, Lutz; call Bev Cogdill, (813) 907-3908. Note: A free lunch will be provided to participants in this class.

• Jan. 16, Bayfront Health Dade City, 13100 Fort King Road, Dade City; call Jack Martin, (352) 588-2802.

• Jan. 20, Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes; call Eugene Pool, (813) 949-8585.

• Jan. 23, Meadow Pointe I Community Center, Building A, 28245 County Line Road, Wesley Chapel; call Dennis Smith, (813) 994-9832.

• Jan. 24, Zephyrhills Library, 5347 8th Ave., Zephyrhills; call Bev Cogdill, (813) 907-3908.

• Jan. 26, New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills; call Bev Cogdill, (813) 907-3908.

Volunteer wellness trainers needed

CARES is seeking volunteer wellness trainers to lead classes for seniors at various locations. The free classes are offered in community settings, such as senior centers, churches and senior housing facilities. Candidates can receive free certification by CARES master trainers. To become a wellness trainer in any of the following CARES wellness programs, contact Theresa at (727) 514-4770.

• Tai Chi: A Matter of Balance. This course helps seniors improve balance, flexibility and strength through easy, gentle movements.

• Active Living Every Day. The class helps participants overcome barriers that lead to physical inactivity.

• Diabetes Self-Management Workshop. Share problem-solving techniques to help people control their diabetes.

• Living Healthy: Chronic Disease Self-Management. The class provides a variety of solutions and ideas to help people manage chronic health problems.

Marchman offers auto certification testing

Marchman Technical College is now offering Auto Service Excellence certification testing as a Prometric satellite test center. ASE certification exams are available for automotive service technology and automotive collision and repair students, as well as for automotive professionals in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Citrus counties. ASE certification is offered by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

Prior to scheduling an exam, candidates must create a MyASE account at ase.com. After registering and paying for the exams, a candidate may schedule an exam at fkmtc.edu. A state-issued ID and an ASE eligibility ID must be presented at the testing center the day of the exam.

The current registration window ends Feb. 24. Contact Michael Andujar, Prometric test center administrator, at (727) 774-1861 or mandujar@pasco.k12.fl.us.

DADE CITY

Kumquat wine offered through Rotary

The Sunrise Rotary Club is taking orders for Kumquat Royale Wine from Royal Manor Vineyards as part of its annual fundraiser. The cost is $15 per bottle; order by the case (12 bottles) and receive a $12 discount. Orders will be taken through Jan. 27. For details, contact Rotary past president Jean Nathe at (813) 783-4364 or jean@trade-marksales.com.

HUDSON

Seniors can sign up for workshop series

CARES will offer two workshop series at First United Methodist Church, 13123 U.S. 19, each starting the first week of January. There is no cost for either program, but space is limited and preregistration is required. Call Pam at (727) 868-6187.

• Tai Chi: A Matter of Balance will be offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 3 through March 23. The class is designed to help seniors improve balance, flexibility and strength with easy gentle movements. Sessions include group discussion, problem solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise.

• Active Living Every Day is a 12-week program offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, starting Jan. 3. This is a step-by-step behavior change program that helps seniors overcome barriers to physical activity. As participants progress through the course, they learn lifestyle management skills and build on small successes, methods that have proven effective in producing lasting, positive change.

WESLEY CHAPEL

Symposium focuses on human trafficking

Pasco-Hernando State College and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office will host a human trafficking symposium from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 in the conference center at the Porter Campus at Wiregrass, 2727 Manfield Blvd. (Building B, Room 303). Speakers will include Corp. Alan T. Wilkett of the Sheriff's Office and Edie Rhea of Healing Root Ministry. Wilkett has more than 22 years in law enforcement. Rhea is the founder of Healing Root Ministry, a nonprofit organization that advocates for victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse. She also shares her own experiences as a victim and survivor. The symposium will include information from other agencies and organizations that offer services. For information, call (727) 816-3738 or (813) 527-6629.

NEW PORT RICHEY

Artists, crafters may register for festival

Artisans and craftspersons are invited to participate in the 2017 Semper Fi Art and Craft Festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 12 at Marine Corps League Detachment 567, 7241 Baillie Drive. The event will showcase arts and crafts that have been produced in the United States. It is not a juried show. The event will also include music and food and is pet-friendly. Each artist is asked to include a biography with their application. Interested artists and crafters may contact SIK Promotions at suzfest@gmail.com or (727) 322-5217, or visit SIKpromotions.com.

SPRING HILL

Academia Hernando announces lectures

Academia Hernando will present its spring lecture series from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Jan. 13 through March 17, in the conference center in Building B at Pasco-Hernando State College's Spring Hill campus, 450 Beverly Court. The cost is $60 for the series, which includes eight lectures and one field trip. The field trip is only open to subscribers. Individual lectures are $8. For information, call (352) 597-6640.

Lectures include:

• Jan. 13: "Remembering Paradise Park in Silver Springs," by Cynthia Wilson-Graham and Lu Vickers.

• Jan. 20: "Spring Training in Tampa Bay," by Bruce Lowitt.

• Jan. 27: "Terrorism: Islamic State and al Queda," by Mike Phenenger.

• Feb. 3: "Scary Movies," by Rick Kistner.

• Feb. 10: "Crustaceans in Florida," by Don Behringer.

• Feb. 17: "Frank Lloyd Wright: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," by Marc Tlachac.

• Feb. 24: "India and Britain: Accidental Empire and its Legacy," by Dr. Bharat Pathakjee.

• March 2: Bus trip to the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.

•March 17: "Transitioning to the New President," by Daniel Ruth.