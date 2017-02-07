Pasco Briefs for Feb. 10

COUNTYWIDE

PHSC to host Peace Week celebration

Pasco-Hernando State College will celebrate its ninth annual Peace Week Feb. 13 to 16 with a variety of events at all its campuses, including the East Campus in Dade City, North Campus in Brooksville, Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel, West Campus in New Port Richey and the Spring Hill Campus. There will be speakers, lectures, exhibits, presentations, interactive workshops, peace and religion festivals, and a variety of musical performances. The opening ceremony, featuring a Love Symposium, will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Performing Arts Center at the West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Also, at the East Campus, Buddhist monks will create a sand mandala, a circular mural created from colored sand. For a daily agenda of activities, visit the website at phsc.edu/peace. For information, call toll free 1-855-669-7472. Peace Week 2017 is sponsored by PHSC's Student Activities department. All Peace Week events are free and open to the community.

Voting open for new PHSC mascot

Pasco-Hernando State College is taking votes through Feb. 19 for the new PHSC mascot. Votes are welcome from community members, as well as PHSC faculty, staff, students and alumni online at phsc.edu/mascot. The current mascot, sword-wielding Conquor, has represented the Conquistadors since 1993. Conquor officially retires this spring, and a retirement celebration is planned in April. The ballot includes six mascot choices: Suns, Rangers, Cubs, Bobcats, Coyotes and Golden Eagles. Conquor's successor will be introduced during the college's fall Welcome Week, which begins Aug. 21. At that time, a competition will be held to seek student input on naming the new PHSC mascot.

DADE CITY

Dinner to benefit local woman with cancer

A benefit dinner for Ashley McKee of Ridge Manor is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Dade City Moose Lodge, 17107 U.S. 301. Live music will be provided from 4 to 11 p.m. A barbecue pulled-pork dinner will be served. The cost is $10. The cost for those who arrive after dinner is also $10, but free for children 6 and younger. Funds raised will benefit McKee, 29, who was diagnosed in August with Stage 2 neuroendocrine carcinoma cancer of the liver, lungs and ovaries. Since her diagnoses, Ashley has undergone six chemotherapy treatments and is currently continuing treatments. No outside food, beverages or coolers will be allowed. For information, contact Pamella McKee at (352) 796-0455, send email to gmbkvsr@gmail.com or visit the Ashley McKee Benefit event on Facebook.

Valentine's marriage ceremony planned

Pasco County Clerk and Comptroller Paula S. O'Neil will conduct her office's annual Valentine's Day marriage ceremony at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 outside the historic courthouse, 37918 Meridian Ave. Couples may register for the ceremony when applying for a marriage license no later than Feb. 10. An official certified marriage certificate will be mailed to participating couples the day after the ceremony. Couples should arrive at the courthouse by 1 p.m. with their marriage license and identification. The Pasco County Clerk and Comptroller's Office has united nearly 150 couples since the inaugural group celebration in 2009. Spectators are welcome. For information, call the clerk's Dade City office at (352) 521-4408 or the New Port Richey office at (727) 847-8086, or visit pascoclerk.com.

Hospice thrift stores host Valentine's sale

Gulfside Hospice's Thrift Shoppes will hold a Valentine's Day sale Feb. 14, offering a 15 percent discount storewide. The Gulfside Zephyrhills Furniture Shoppe will also offer select items on sale. Shop locations include:

• Dade City Thrift Shoppe, 37925 Sky Ridge Circle, (813) 782-7200

• Hudson Thrift Shoppe, 12154 U.S. 19, Bayonet Point, (727) 861-4900

• Lutz Thrift Shoppe, 1930 Land O'Lakes Blvd., (813) 909-0485

• New Port Richey Thrift Shoppe, 6117 State Road 54, (727) 842-7262

• Zephyrhills Thrift Shoppe, 36524 State Road 54, (813) 788-5461

• Gulfside Zephyrhills Furniture Shoppe, 36504 State Road 54, (813) 715-2895.

All stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers are also encouraged to bring in gently used donations of clothing, household items, electronics and other items. Every sale at the stores will benefit Gulfside Hospice and help provide care for patients with life-limiting illnesses in Pasco County. Visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/ghthriftshoppes.

LUTZ

Woman's club taking flea market donations

The GFWC Lutz-Land O'Lakes Woman's Club will accept donations for its upcoming flea market from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting Feb. 13, at the Old Lutz School, 18819 U.S. 41 N. Donations must be clean and in working order. Large-format televisions, appliances and sleeper sofas cannot be accepted. The annual flea market will be March 3 and 4 at the historic school site. For information, call Pat at (813) 948-4752.

NEW PORT RICHEY

Students' 'trashy' art now on display

Pasco County Recycling has submissions for its 21st annual Art of Recycling contest on display through Feb. 24 in the lobby of the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive. The contest features works created from trash by Pasco County high school students. Pasco public and private high schools each submitted their best seven creations, which will be judged in 15 categories. Each category carries a $100 cash prize. Overall first-, second- and third-place artists will receive $500, $300 and $200, respectively. Participating seniors from public schools are also eligible to compete for one of two $750 college scholarships. The event is a cooperative project of the Pasco County schools, Pasco County Recycling and Education, Keep Pasco Beautiful and the Pasco Arts Council. For information about the Art of Recycling, visit bit.ly/2kdGsIk.

PORT RICHEY

Figure skaters to compete at local rink

The Florida Skating Academy will host the 15th annual Presidents Day USA Roller Sports Figure Skating Competition on Feb. 18 and 19 at SpinNations Skating Center, 8345 Congress St. The competition will draw more than 144 skaters from 12 competitive clubs throughout Florida, as well as skaters from other states. Skaters will be competing in divisions ranging from the Tiny Tot to World Class, and there will be several adult dance events as well. Doors will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Spectator admission is $5. For information, send email to angserini@aol.com or call (727) 207-4071. For a final time schedule, visit spinnationsskatingcenter.com and click on Florida Skating Academy.

ST. LEO

Open house will mark Black History Month

Saint Leo University will host a Celebration of Black History open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Greenfelder-Denlinger Boardrooms of the Student Community Center at the college, 33701 State Road 52. The event will include exhibits featuring black "superheroes," a film, African-American food, original caricature art and presentations by Saint Leo's multicultural clubs. The open house is sponsored by the School of Arts and Sciences and the Office of Student Activities. There is no cost to attend. For information, contact Jennifer "Megan" Orendorf at (352) 588-8401 or jennifer.orendorf@saintleo.edu.

PHSC hosts safety summit at Saint Leo

Pasco-Hernando State College will host a Safety and Security Summit from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Student Community Center at Saint Leo University, 33701 State Road 52. The event, "Cyber Threats, Human Trafficking and Guns," will provide insight into the challenges facing agencies charged with protecting citizens. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office will outline issues on Feb. 23 and discuss solutions on Feb. 24. The event is free, but only 200 seats are available. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments will be served at no charge to guests. For information, visit phsc.edu/safety-security-summit or call Robin Wise at (813) 527-6881.

WESLEY CHAPEL

School district hosts job fair

The Pasco County School District will host a Spring Instructional Job Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 in the gymnasium at Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road. The fair is for teachers and student services employees. Applicants can receive on-the-spot interviews and prizes for participating. For information, visit pascoschools.org and click the Job Fair banner at the top of the page or contact Lori Perreault at (813) 794-2845 or lperreau@pasco.k12.fl.us.