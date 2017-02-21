Pasco Briefs for Feb. 24

COUNTYWIDE

Free Wi-Fi available on county buses

Pasco County Public Transportation now offers free, high-speed Wi-Fi for Pasco County bus passengers. Riders may check email, stream music and surf the Web during their bus commutes, without using their mobile data. Wi-Fi is available on most PCPT buses, and all buses should be equipped by mid March. Wi-Fi network and log-in information are posted on all Wi-Fi-equipped buses. For further details about Pasco County Public Transportation, including bus routes, transportation news and schedules, visit the website at ridepcpt.com.

SHINE program needs volunteer counselors

Volunteers are needed to serve as counselors for the Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program. SHINE counselors offer free, unbiased information and assistance regarding Medicare (including supplemental insurance and prescription drug coverage) to help elders and their families and caregivers make informed health care decisions. Free training is provided, and meals and mileage expenses are reimbursed. The next class will be offered Feb. 27. For details, contact SHINE program manager Sue Samson at sue.samson@aaapp.or or (727) 570-9696, ext. 234. For a volunteer application, visit floridashine.org/join-the-team.aspx.

HUDSON

Kids can join Curious George for bike ride

Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will host Curious George Bike Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 4 at Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road. This is a free event for children ages 3 to 6 and their families. Children are invited to bring their tricycles, bicycles or big wheels to ride at the park with Curious George. Free bicycle helmets will be handed out while supplies last, courtesy of Disparti Law Group and Safe Routes. Gearlink will provide helmet fittings and bike safety checks. The event will also include a bicycle rodeo, healthy recipe demonstrations, inflatable games, crafts and a performance by national children's entertainer Silly Sam the Music Man. For information, visit facebook.com/PascoParksFL or pascocountyfl.net/parks.

ZEPHYRHILLS

Founders Day event to feature parade

The 107th Founders Day Celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 along Main Street. This year's theme is classic board games. A parade will start at 10 a.m. There will be entertainment throughout the day, as well as food and merchandise vendors. The event is presented by Main Street Zephyrhills. For information, call (813) 780-1414 or visit mszi.org.

LAND O'LAKES

Tickets available for chamber's music fest

The Central Pasco Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Land O'Lakes Music Festival on March 11 at the Land O'Lakes Community Center, 5401 Land O'Lakes Blvd. The event will feature a full lineup of popular musicians, including the Higgins Brothers, City Groove, Stonegrey, Soul Circus Cowboys and others. There will also be food, as well as beer and wine, available; kids activities, and vendor booths. There will also be a car show. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Preferred seating tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.com. Parking is $5 per vehicle. For information, call Suzanne Beauchaine at (813) 909-2722.

NEW PORT RICHEY

Fine Arts Council to offer pottery classes

The Pasco County Fine Arts Council, 4145 Fairford Drive, will offer a six-week evening pottery class from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, starting March 7. There will be other classes starting in March, including watercolors, acrylics, color pencils, pastels, oils and drawing. For those interested in poetry, a poetry group meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Friday of each month. For information or to register, stop by the facility, visit the website at pascoarts.org or call (727) 845-7322.

NEW PORT RICHEY

Sertoma to give away hearing aid batteries

The Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida will host a battery giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at its new office at 6333 River Road. Free hearing aid batteries will be provided, while supplies last, in the most common sizes: 10, 13, 312 and 675. The giveaway is made possible through a grant from the Pasco Aging Network. Hearing aid users are also reminded to donate any old hearing aids to the Sertoma Hearing Aid Recycling Program. Through this program, Sertoma clubs collect hearing aids in any condition to provide recycled and refurbished hearing aids to clients who need them. Hearing aid recycling containers are also located in local Publix grocery stores. For information, call (727) 312-3881. Visit the website at familyhearinghelp.org .

NEW PORT RICHEY

Openings available for youth Spring Camp

A Spring Camp for youth ages 6 to 13 will be offered from March 20 to 24 at the New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, 6630 Van Buren St. Camp hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $55 for New Port Richey residents and $65 for all others. The cost includes a field trip to the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa and a camp T-shirt. Registration will be open until all spots are filled. For information, call (727) 8412-4560.

SAINT LEO

University to be featured on Lifetime

Saint Leo University will be featured in an upcoming episode of Military Makeover, airing on Lifetime Television. This miniseries is dedicated to giving back to members of the military and their loved ones who have special needs. University president Bill Lennox, a retired Army lieutenant general and former superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was interviewed for the series' second segment, which will air at 7:30 a.m. March 3 and again at 7:30 a.m. March 10. The miniseries' first episode first aired on Feb. 17 and is set to re-air at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 24. The final show will air at 7:30 a.m. March 17 and 24.