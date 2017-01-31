Pasco Briefs for Feb. 3

COUNTYWIDE

Black History Month events set at PHSC

Pasco-Hernando State College's Black History Month celebration will feature presentations by authors Rosemary Yvonne Borel and Andrew Skerritt and two showings of the documentary The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolutionary, a film that examines the rise of the party in the 1960s. Six presentations are scheduled for the month of February:

• Black Panthers documentary shown at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 at PHSC's North Campus, 11415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville.

• Borel speaks at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at PHSC's East Campus, 36727 Blanton Road, Dade City.

• Skerritt speaks at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 9 at PHSC's West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey.

• Skerritt speaks at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at PHSC's Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill.

• Skerritt speaks at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at PHSC's Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel.

• Black Panthers documentary shown at 10 a.m. Feb. 21 at PHSC's Spring Hill Campus.

All events are free and open to the public. For information, call 1-855-669-7472.

AARP offers driver safety course

The AARP Driver Safety Program class will be offered at several Pasco County locations during February. The course is open to drivers ages 50 and older who, upon completion, may receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. The certificate is valid for three years. The cost for the course is $15 for AARP members (bring membership card) and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited; preregistration is required. For class times, contact the instructor.

• Feb. 17, Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes; call Eugene Pool, (813) 949-8585.

• Feb. 20, Brookdale, 414 E Chapman Road, Lutz; call Bev Cogdill, (813) 907-3908. A free lunch will be provided to participants in this class.

• Feb. 24, Zephyrhills Library, 5347 8th Ave., Zephyrhills; call Bev Cogdill, (813) 907-3908.

• Feb. 27, Bayfront Health Dade City, 13100 Fort King Road, Dade City; call Jack Martin, (352) 588-2802.

• Feb. 28, New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Zephyrhills; call Bev Cogdill, (813) 907-3908.

Tax offices collecting for two charities

The Pasco County Tax Collector Office is collecting donations for two charities during February: Restored Hope and Pack-a-Sack for Kids — One Community Now's 2017 Hunger Walk. Restored Hope is a nonprofit organization based in Dade City, serving east Pasco residents, particularly those who are homeless, on the verge of being homeless or are otherwise in need of immediate help. Donations for Restored Hope will be collected at the tax offices in Dade City, Wesley Chapel and Land O'Lakes. The offices in New Port Richey and Gulf Harbors will be collecting for Pack-a-Sack for Kids — One Community Now's 2017 Hunger Walk, based in west Pasco. This program provides food for school-age children on weekends and during school holidays. For information about the tax collector's charitable giving program, contact Greg Giordano, assistant tax collector, at (727) 847-8179 or ggiordano@pascotaxes.com, or visit pascotaxes.com.

PHSC offers online business courses

Pasco-Hernando State College, in partnership with Ed2Go, is offering new instructor-led online courses on starting a business. Students receive online instruction and the opportunity to interact with fellow participants in an online classroom format. Classes are offered monthly. Courses set to begin Feb. 15 include: Starting Your Own Small Business; Start Your Own Online Business, and Creating a Successful Business Plan. The cost for each course is $118. Another course, Start and Operate Your Own Home-Based Business, is $104. Ed2Go offers more than 300 online courses. To register for a course, or to view a complete list of courses, visited2go.com/phsc. For information, call (727) 816-3123 or send email to stroutk@phsc.edu.

DADE CITY

Writers group has new meeting place

The East Pasco Writers Forum has changed its meeting location. The writers critique group will now meet at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the clubhouse at Country Aire Manor, 10249 U.S. 98. The next meeting is Feb. 9. Meetings, which typically are between two and three hours, are divided into three sections: the critiques of original works by members and visitors, critiques of the voluntary monthly writing assignment and a lesson designed to help members and visitors improve their craft. For information, contact group leader Lynn Merrell at (352) 583-0041.

HUDSON

Library Lovers' Month celebration planned

In celebration of Library Lovers' Month, Friends of Hudson Regional Library will host a reception at 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the library, 8012 Library Road. Cake and coffee will be served. Also, throughout the month, hearts will be available at the library for visitors to express in writing how they love their library. For information, stop by the library or call (727) 861-3040.

Old Dixie Highway reopens to traffic

The Old Dixie Highway reconstruction project has been completed, and the road has reopened to traffic. The road had been closed from Gulf Way Avenue to SunWest Park since Oct. 31. The project, which cost $2.125 million, provided improvements from New York Avenue to SunWest Park and included resurfacing of the road from Clark to Sea Ranch and from New York to Augusta Drive, as well as a complete rebuild of the road from lime rock to asphalt from Augusta Drive to SunWest. The improvements also included reconstruction of the base, swales and cross pipes; resurfacing of the roadway; pavement markings, and restriping. The contractor was Asphalt Paving Systems. For information, call Pasco Public Works at (727) 834-3601.

Class will help those battling diseases

A six-week "Living Healthy" chronic disease self-management program will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Feb. 20, at CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Enrichment Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway. This workshop is for those with conditions such as hypertension, COPD, heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. Participants will learn tools to help live a fuller, more comfortable life and how to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation. Participants will also learn appropriate exercises for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; appropriate use of medications; how to communicate effectively, and how to evaluate new treatments. A healthy snack will be provided during each class. There is no cost to participate, but space is limited and reservations are required. Call (727) 863-6868.

land o'lakes

Library to host teen Anti-Valentine's dance

The annual Teen Anti-Valentine's Day Dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway. A DJ will entertain, and free snacks provided. This year's theme will be "The Renaissance." Youth between the ages of 13 and 18 are invited. For information, call the library at (813) 929-1214.

lUTZ

Woman's Club plans Flea Fashion Show

The GFWC Lutz-Land O'Lakes Woman's Club will host its annual Flea Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Lutz Community Center, 101 First Ave. NW. The zany event will include whacky outfits pulled together from donations to the club and modeled by club members. There will be an auction opportunity to purchase the fashions, and a tapas and salad luncheon will be served, including desserts and beverages. The cost is $7, with proceeds to benefit Very Special Arts, which provides special needs schoolchildren with art supplies and projects. For information about the fashion show, call Lois at (813) 528-1179. Fashions that are not auctioned will be available at the club's flea market, which will be March 3 and 4 at the Old Lutz School House. For details about the flea market, call Pat at (813) 948-4752.

new port richey

Artists invited to enter annual contest

The Pasco Fine Arts Council will accept artists' works for the annual Art Exhibition and Contest. The contest is open to the public and is limited to one entry per artist. The entry fee is $20. Receiving dates will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8 and from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 at the council's facility, 4145 Fairford Drive. This is the council's largest competition of the year and features works in all mediums. Awards will be given in two categories: professional and non-professional. The reception and awards presentation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17. Applications are available online at pascoarts.org or call (727) 845-7322.

Applications sought for Citizens Academy

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 10 for the next Pasco County Citizens Academy, which start March 2. The academy is an educational and entertaining program designed to share information about the services Pasco County provides to its residents. The interactive program includes 12 sessions, with graduation in May. Classes will be held on Thursdays, with a tentative time from 4 to 6:30 p.m. For a list of class topics and an application, visit pascocountyfl.net/citizensacademy.

Art show to kick off with English tea

The West Pasco Art Guild will begin its February show, "From Your Heart," with its annual English tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the guild, 6206 Jefferson St. There is no cost. The exhibit will continue throughout the month. Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call (727) 841-7732 or (727) 843-9209. Visit westpascoartguildandgallery.org or pull up West Pasco Art Guild on Facebook.

SPRING LAKE

Jamboree to offer Celtic entertainment

The fifth annual Celtic Family Jamboree will be Feb. 10 and 11 at the Sertoma Youth Ranch, 85 Myers Road, northwest of Dade City. Gates open at 3 p.m. Feb. 10, and a potluck dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish to participate. Gates open at 8 a.m. Feb. 11. The event will offer Celtic entertainment, kids activities and vendors, as well as camping opportunities. Coolers and leashed dogs are welcome. Advance tickets are $18 for Friday admission ($22 at the gate); $23 for Saturday ($28 at the gate), or $30 for both days ($38 at the gate). For camping information, call (941) 625-8544.

ZEPHYRHILLS

New singers wanted for women's chorus

Zephyr Sound, an informal women's barbershop chorus, welcomes new members to join the group. Practices are from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays at Zephyrhills Wesleyan Church, 38924 C Ave. The chorus entertains at area parks. Those interested are invited to visit a rehearsal. For information, call Peggy Shear at (813) 991-9326.