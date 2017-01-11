Pasco Briefs for Jan. 13

COUNTYWIDE

Events planned to mark M.L. King Day

Several events are planned throughout Pasco County to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They include:

• MLK Scholarship Breakfast Program, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Boys and Girls Clubs, 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd., Lacoochee. Breakfast will be served; the cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Call (352) 521-0247 or (352) 518-0435.

• African-American Club of Pasco's MLK Celebration, starting with a symbolic march at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 from Union Missionary Baptist Church, 6235 Pine Hill Road, and ending at the former Booker T. Washington School, 6105 Pine Hill Road, Port Richey. There will be a program, refreshments and entertainment. Call (727) 372-1742 or (727) 849-5582, or send email to aacofpasco@yahoo.com.

• Ceremonial March, 10 a.m. Jan. 16, starting on Cummer Street and ending at the Boys and Girls Clubs, 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd., Lacoochee. Call (352) 206-1555.

• MLK Commemorative Program, 11 a.m. Jan. 16, Boys and Girls Clubs, 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd., Lacoochee. The speaker will be Pasco-Hernando State College president Timothy Beard. Refreshments will be served in the park after the program. Bring a lawn chair. The event is a collaboration of the Boys and Girls Clubs, Pasco County Sheriff's Office, churches, schools and businesses, as well as the MLK Program Committee. Call (352) 521-0247 or (352) 518-0435.

• A celebration is also planned Jan. 16 at Saint Leo University, 33701 State Road 52, St. Leo. A children's fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a lecture, "The View from the Mountaintop: What Would Dr. King Say Today?" will be presented at 5 p.m. Both events are free. Call (352) 588-8266.

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Lecture Series, 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Pasco-Hernando State College's Porter Campus, 2727 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel, and again at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 19 at the PHSC West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. The lecture will be "Reflecting on the Little Rock Nine: 60 Years Later," presented by Patricia L. Griffen, a clinical psychologist with Clinical Psychology Services Inc. Call toll-free 1-855-669-7472.

SHINE offers free Medicare answers

Volunteers with SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) will be available to answer Medicare questions at several locations during January. Assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointments.

• 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17 and 19, and 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 at Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at New River Library, 34043 State Road 54,

• 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Land O'Lakes Library, 2818 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes.

• 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Hugh Embry Library, 14215 4th St., Dade City.

SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. Volunteers provide free, unbiased one-on-one insurance counseling and information about Medicare options and prescription drug assistance for elders. Additional volunteers are being sought to assist with the program. For information about volunteering, contact SHINE program manager Sue Samson at sue.samson@aaapp.org or (727) 570-9696, ext. 234. Volunteer applications are available online at floridashine.org/join-the-team.aspx.

PHSC offering supply-chain courses

Pasco-Hernando State College, in partnership with Ed2Go, is offering new instructor-led online courses on supply chain management. Students receive expert online instruction and the opportunity to interact with fellow participants. Classes will be offered monthly. The new classes set to start Jan. 18 include:

• Purchasing Fundamentals. The cost is $118.

• Distribution and Logistics Management. The cost is $118.

• Supply Chain Management Fundamentals. The cost is $118.

• Supply Chain Suite. The cost is $300.

Ed2Go offers more than 300 online courses on a numerous topics. Visit ed2go.com/phsc. For information, call (727) 816-3123 or send email to stroutk@phsc.edu.

DADE CITY

Festival to celebrate everything kumquat

The 20th annual Kumquat Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28 throughout downtown Dade City, centered around the historic courthouse. The event will feature a variety of entertainment, food and shopping. Downtown will be transformed into a large marketplace, focusing on local businesses and hundreds of specialty vendors. The festival is held in partnership with Kumquat Growers Inc. and will showcase the advantages of the fruit. There will be plenty of kumquat treats, such as kumquat pie and kumquat salsa, as well as a variety of recipes that include kumquats. The event will also include arts and crafts, a children's activity area, a car show and a health and wellness section. For further details, visit kumquatfestiva.org or contact the Greater Dade City Chamber of Commerce at (352) 567-3769.

HUDSON

Balance classes aimed at preventing falls

A Matter of Balance classes will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 15, at the Rao Musunuru Conference Center, 14100 Yosemite Drive. The free program is designed to help people manage concerns about falls and increase physical activity, and is provided by the Fall Prevention Coalitions of Pinellas and Pasco Counties. Classes include group discussion, problem-solving strategies, videos and gentle physical exercise. Older adults learn positive coping methods to reduce fear of falling and remain active and independent. Space is limited and registration is required. Call (727) 869-5498 or toll-free at 1-888-741-5119.

NEW PORT RICHEY

Hospice offers free bereavement program

Gulfside Hospice will offer an eight-week bereavement support group at 3 p.m. Thursdays, starting Jan. 19, at Gulfside's Bereavement and Community Outreach Center, 6230 Lafayette St. The group is for individuals coping with the loss of a loved one. Meetings will encourage participants to share information, experiences and emotional support with one another. Aspects of grief and healing will be addressed. There is no cost, and no prior association with Gulfside Hospice is required. For information or to sign up, contact group counselor Kelly Cavagnetto at (813) 431-3348.

City, children to celebrate Arbor Day

The city of New Port Richey's 28th annual Arbor Day celebration will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Frances Avenue Park, 5580 Frances Ave. The New Port Richey Environmental Committee, City Council members and city staffers will join the fourth-grade class from Genesis Elementary School for the event. The schoolchildren will help plant trees. Speakers will include Mayor Rob Marlowe, City Manager Debbie Manns, former City Council member and committee chairman Dell deChant and New Port Richey Garden Club president Pat Seeley.

LAND O'LAKES

Legislative delegation hosts annual meeting

The Pasco County Legislative Delegation will host its annual pre-session meeting from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 in the gymnasium at Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd. The meeting is an opportunity for residents, city and local government officials, and civic leaders to address the delegation. Public testimony is welcome. Those wishing to address the delegation must complete a speaker request form, which is available online at bit.ly/2gVEmxW. Completed requests must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 16 to be guaranteed time on the agenda; requests after the deadline may be considered if time is available. Those speaking should bring seven copies of any handout materials for distribution to delegation members. For information, contact Jonathan Till at jonathan.till@myfloridahouse.gov or (813) 780-0667.

ZEPHYRHILLS

Festival to feature planes, BBQ and blues

The Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce will host the seventh annual Pigz in Z'Hills Barbecue and Blues Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at 5200 Airport Road. Admission is free; parking is $10, which will benefit local youth and education programs. This is a fly-in festival that will include aviation displays, a car and motorcycle show, food vendors, children's activities and music by the Betty Fox Band, JP Soars and the Red Hots, Chuck Riley's All-Star Band and Mama's Batch. Limited seating; bring lawn chairs. No coolers or pets allowed. For information, visit zephyrhillschamber.org or call (813) 782-1913.

Historic plane makes local tour stop

The Experimental Aircraft Association's historic Ford Tri-Motor airplane will make a tour stop from Jan. 19 to 22 at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, 39450 South Ave. The Ford Tri-Motor was the first airplane put into commercial airline service in the United States. Visitors can take a ride back in time aboard the plane. The cost for adults is $70 if purchased in advance and $75 for walk-ups; the cost is $50 for children 17 and younger. Funds raised help cover maintenance and operational costs for the aircraft. Visit eaa.org or call toll-free 1-877-952-5395.