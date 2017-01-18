Pasco Briefs for Jan. 20

COUNTYWIDE

Library offers free digital downloads

The Pasco County Library System now offers Hoopla, a digital service that allows library cardholders to download or stream more than a half-million titles of movies, music, audiobooks and e-books to their mobile devices, computers and televisions. All titles are available for instant streaming using hoopladigital.com. Library patrons can also borrow titles by downloading content through the mobile app to watch later. Up to 12 titles per month can be checked out. Movies and TV shows have a three-day checkout; music albums have a seven-day checkout, and e-books, audiobooks, comics and graphic novels have 21-day checkouts. Visit the Apple Store or Google Play to download the Hoopla app on a smartphone or tablet, or visit hoopladigital.com on a Web browser. Library patrons should select "Pasco County Libraries" from the list and enter their library card number and password to create an account. For information, call (727) 861-3020 or visit pascolibraries.org.

DADE CITY

Hearing set regarding fairgrounds building

Pasco County, in conjunction with the Pasco County Fair Association, will conduct a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 during the Pasco County Commission meeting at the Historic Dade City Courthouse, 38053 Live Oak Ave. The purpose of the hearing is to certify that the Pasco County Fair Association building at 36722 State Road 52 provides a public purpose, as part of the association's grant application to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The grant would go toward renovations to the building.

Six-week floral design class to start

The Dade City Garden Club, 13630 5th St., is offering a six-week floral design class, starting Jan. 24. The course is designed for all skill levels, from those aspiring to enter a flower show to those just wanting to create a floral centerpiece. Learn from six certified instructors. For details or to register, contact Debbie at deblparks@aol.com or (352) 567-9003.

'Moonlight' concerts to benefit arts

The Heritage Arts Center Association will present the annual "Moonlight and Ivory" concerts at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Dade City Woman's Club, 37922 Palm Ave. Now in their 20th year, the concerts include local musicians performing in a variety of styles. An art show is included with both performances. It will follow the matinee concert and precede the evening concert at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served during intermission. Proceeds will benefit the arts in the area, including two $1,000 scholarships (one in the performing arts and the other in the visual arts). Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $25 for the evening show and may be purchased at the Dade City Chamber of Commerce, American Eagle Antiques in Dade City, online at heritagearts.org or by calling Judy Schaper at (813) 997-4631 or Jean Johnson at (352) 521-4778.

land o'lakes

Sheriff's event needs sponsors, shooters

Sponsors and shooters are being sought for the annual Sheriff Chris Nocco's Shotgun Shootout, which will be Feb. 17 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays, 10514 Ehren Cutoff. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the event starting at 9 a.m. Two sponsorship levels are available: Platinum sponsorship for $1,250, which includes one four-shooter team, and Sheriff's Club Sponsor for $2,500. The cost to participate is $150 per shooter or $600 for a team of four, which provides shooters with ammunition, cart, a luncheon, a gift bag and an event shirt. Non-shooting guests pay $15, which includes admission to the event and the luncheon. Proceeds will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, the Pasco Sheriff's K-9 Association and the Family Support Network. To sign up a team, visit pascosheriffcharities.org/events/shotgun-shootout/. For further information about the event or sponsorship details, contact Rick Cochran, director of crime prevention, at rchochran@pascosheriff.org or (727) 514-8417.

new port richey

New bus route to serve Moon Lake area

Pasco County Public Transportation has purchased two new buses and will offer a new Bus Route 16 serving the Moon Lake area starting Jan. 23. Buses will run every hour, serving State Road 52 from Bayonet Point to Moon Lake Road, and continuing along Ridge Road to Gulf View Square mall. Passengers will also be able to connect to several other routes, allowing riders in the Moon Lake area to travel throughout Pasco County. To kick off the new Route 16, PCPT will offer free rides the first week of operation. To view the Route 16 map and transfer times, visit bit.ly/2iEnvfB. Visit the PCPT website at ridepcpt.com.

Roller derby group seeks new skaters

Revolution Roller Derby is holding open recruitment from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. the first two Mondays of each month at SpinNations, 8345 Congress St. The next recruitments will be Feb. 6 and 13. Adults and teens ages 16 and older are welcome to join; no experience is needed. Revolution is a nonprofit league featuring a women's team, the Rolling Valkyries, and a co-ed team, Mom & Pop's Militia. For information, send email to info@revolutionrollerderby.com.