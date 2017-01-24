Pasco Briefs for Jan. 27

COUNTYWIDE

Gulfside Hospice seeks volunteers

Gulfside Hospice needs volunteers to help in a variety of capacities. Volunteer opportunities are available for those who are ages 15 and older and include sitting with patients, providing spiritual care and counseling, assisting with the Pet Peace of Mind program and helping in Gulfside's administrative offices. Volunteers also are needed at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes to help with accepting and sorting donations, organizing shelves and window displays, greeting customers and running the cash register. In addition, volunteers are needed to help at Gulfside's Centers for Hospice Care by serving meals, answering phones and greeting guests. Volunteer orientation sessions are scheduled throughout the month. Volunteers also receive specialized training in the area of their choice. For details, call Gulfside toll-free 1-800-561-4883.

Dental event for kids set at two locations

Premier Community HealthCare will host its second Children's Dental Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 3 at two locations: 37944 Pasco Ave., Dade City, and 2114 Seven Springs Blvd., Trinity. Dentists will provide a day of low-cost dental services for children ages 17 and younger, including X-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants and fillings. Most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Florida KidCare, are accepted. Services will be provided at a discounted fee of $15 for children without insurance. There are 100 appointment slots available; limited walk-in slots may be available. For an appointment, call (352) 518-2000.

Give to Goodwill, get state fair coupon

Starting Jan. 27, people who make a donation or who "round up" a purchase at Goodwill Industries-Suncoast will receive a coupon for $2 off regular adult admission at the Florida State Fair. Each coupon is good for up to four discount admissions. The fair will be Feb. 9 to 20 in Tampa. Also, for each coupon redeemed, the Florida State Fair Authority will donate $1 to Goodwill to support job training and employment services. Goodwill Superstores in Pasco County include: 2390 Willow Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, and 11462 State Road 54, Trinity. For a list of all Goodwill-Suncoast stores, visit goodwill-suncoast.org.

HUDSON

Valentine's event to benefit CARES

Tickets are on sale for the "Bling" Valentine's Dinner-Dance that will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at CARES Rao Musunuru M.D. Activity Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with a chicken marsala dinner served at 5 p.m., followed by doo-wop music by DJ Jeremy E from 6 to 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the man and woman wearing the most outrageous "bling." Tickets are $10, with proceeds benefiting CARES. Call (727) 863-6868.

new port richey

Workshops to help youth become adults

Life Hack Academy workshops are offered on the third Tuesday of each month at the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. The classes are open to youth and teens in middle and high school and are geared to help participants transition into adulthood. Upcoming workshops include:

• College and Career Night, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21

• Basic Fitness, 6 p.m. March 21

• Job Interview/Resume Skills, 5 p.m. April 18.

For information, call (727) 853-1265 or visit nprlibrary.org.

Orchestra's concert to feature opera singers

Richey Community Orchestra will present an "Opera Gala" concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Center for the Arts at River Ridge, 11646 Town Center Road. The concert will feature four singers performing music from some of the world's most famous operas, including Puccini's La Boheme and Tosca, Mozart's Marriage of Figaro and Cosi Fan Tutti, Gounod's Faust, Verdi's Rigoletto and Bizet's Carmen. Guest singers will include Ashley Lowe, Lothar Bergeest, Dawne Eubanks and Robert Lischetti. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door with reservations, online at richeycommunityorchestra.com or in person at the orchestra box office at 6827 Amberjack Lane, Hudson. For information, call Denise Isaacson at (727) 919-3866.

WESLEY CHAPEL

Participants may run, walk or roll in 5K

Pasco-Hernando State College's Office of Disabilities Services will host a Run, Walk and Roll 5K on Feb. 11 at the Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, 2727 Mansfield Blvd. The race starts at 8 a.m. An awards presentation will follow, with prizes to be presented to the top three finishers in the male, female and wheelchair categories. Proceeds will benefit the PHSC Access to Success Scholarship, which helps absorb the cost of psychological evaluations for PHSC students who may have undiagnosed learning difficulties. The registration fee is $25; $15 for PHSC students. Those who register by Feb. 3 will receive a race T-shirt and goody bag. Register online at phsc.edu/ds-5k. For information, call (727) 816-3473.

ZEPHYRHILLS

Bug's Splatter hosts exhibit, reception

An exhibit featuring the works of the North Tampa Arts League will be on display during February at Bug's Splatter Gallery, 5718 6th St., starting with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4. The North Tampa league formed in 2005 and provides numerous art shows in north Tampa and the surrounding areas. It also provides educational opportunities, formal classes and art events. The membership exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 25. For information, contact Joan Garcia at ntalboard@gmailcom or visit the website at northtampa-arts.com. Call Bug's Splatter at (813) 355-4806.

Participants sought for golf 'battle'

Golfers are invited to participate in the first Battle of the Parks Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Links of Lake Bernadette, 5430 Links Lane. Teams may represent park communities. The cost is $35 per player, which includes golf, cart and lunch. The winning team will receive a traveling trophy. This is a four-person scramble. Teams must send in their foursome's handicaps. If a handicap is needed, call Andi Ryer at (813) 843-8633. The event is sponsored by Florida Hospital Zephyrhills. To sign up, call the pro shop at (813) 788-7888. Visit the website at linksoflakebernadette.com.