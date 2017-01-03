Pasco Briefs for Jan. 6

HUDSON

Boat ramp, dock closed for renovations

The Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department has closed the boat ramp and floating dock at Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park while renovations are being made. The ramp is at 6345 Clark St. The renovations will provide a larger launching area for boaters. Also, the existing floating dock will be replaced with one that contains internal pilings to increase mooring space for boaters while launching. The boat ramp is expected to reopen May 23. In the meantime, the Anclote River Park boat ramp at 1119 Baillies Bluff Road in Holiday can serve as an alternative for boaters. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a complete list of other boat ramps available at bit.ly/2hNkh9T. Contact the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department at (813) 929-2760 or visit pascocountyfl.net/parks.

SHINE volunteer to be available at library

A volunteer with SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) will be available to answer Medicare questions on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, starting Jan. 10, at Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road. SHINE is a program of the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. Volunteers provide free, unbiased one-on-one insurance counseling and information about Medicare options and prescription drug assistance for elders. Additional volunteers are being sought to assist with the program. For information about volunteering, contact SHINE program manager Sue Samson at sue.samson@aaapp.or or (727) 570-9696, ext. 234. Volunteer applications are available online at floridashine.org/join-the-team.aspx.

LACOOCHEE

Events planned to mark M.L. King Day

Several events are planned to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The activities are a collaboration among the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa in Lacoochee, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, local churches, schools, businesses and the MLK Program Committee.

• MLK Scholarship Breakfast Program, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the Boys and Girls Clubs, 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd. Breakfast will be served; the cost is $10 for adults and $15 for children.

• Ceremonial March, Jan. 16, starting at 10 a.m. on Cummer Street and ending at the Boys and Girls Clubs. For details, call Cassie Coleman at (352) 206-1555.

• MLK Commemorative Program, 11 a.m. Jan. 16, at the Boys and Girls Clubs. The speaker will be Pasco-Hernando State College president Timothy Beard. Refreshments will be served in the park after the program. Bring a lawn chair.

For additional information, contact Lorenzo Coffie at (352) 521-0247 or Charles Pressley at (352) 518-0435.

new port richey

Art guild to host art show reception

The West Pasco Art Guild, 6206 Jefferson St., will host a reception to kick off its "Best of Florida" art show from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. The exhibit will remain on display throughout the month. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call (727) 841-7732 or (727) 264-8344.

Garden club offers floral design classes

The New Port Richey Gardening Club will offer classes in floral design starting Jan. 17 and continuing for the next five Tuesdays at New Lakes at Regency Clubhouse, 8330 Civic Drive. This is a Florida Federation of Garden Clubs program, with each class taught by a floral design judge. The cost is $80. Seating is limited. To reserve a spot or for additional details, call Rosemary at (727) 484-6741.

ST. LEO

University to honor King with activities

Saint Leo University, 33701 State Road 52, will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 16. The day will begin with a children's fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Student Activities Green between Kirk Hall and the Student Activities Building. Various activities will help educate children about King's message. There also will be arts and crafts, inflatables, bounce houses, carnival activities and free food. A lecture, "The View from the Mountaintop: What Would Dr. King Say Today?" will be presented at 5 p.m. in the Student Community Center. The speaker will be T. Leon Williams, who will assume the persona of King and reflect on the historical relevance of America's progress. Williams is the youth-young adult pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church in Concord, N.C., and serves as campus pastor and director of the Multicultural Center at Elon University. Both events are free. For information, contact Thomas Martin at thomas.martin02@saintleo.edu or (352) 588-8266.

WESLEY CHAPEL

Event aims to stop human trafficking

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office will host Light Up the Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive. The purpose of the event is to bring attention to and help stop human trafficking. It will include a free concert from 6 to 9 p.m. in the upper-level parking structure at the mall. Prior to the concert, the Radiant 5K run will take place at 4 p.m. at Pasco-Hernando State College's Porter Campus; the awards ceremony will be at the evening event. For information, contact Kevin Doll or Melanie Snow at the Sheriff's Office at (727) 844-7759 or (727) 844-7709, or msnow@pascosheriff.org or kdoll@pascosheriff.org. Visit lightupthenighttampabay.com.

Applicants sought for talent competition

The Heritage Arts Center Association is accepting applications through Jan. 26 for its annual Spotlight on Talent performing arts competition. The competition is open to youth through Grade 12, and applications are available at heritagearts.org, as well as at local schools, music and dance studios, and chambers of commerce. Auditions will be Feb. 11, and finalists will compete on March 11 at the Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road. Finalists will be eligible to win more than $4,000 in trophies, ribbons and cash prizes. All types and styles of performances are welcome, including solos and groups. A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior who is a Pasco resident and has the highest finals score. Panels of paid, professional judges will select finalists and winners in several age categories, as well as the scholarship winner. For information or to become a community sponsor, send email to spotlight@heritagearts.org or call (352) 567-1720.

ZEPHYRHILLS

Fly-in celebration to include BBQ and blues

The Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce will host the seventh annual Pigz in Z'Hills Barbecue and Blues Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at 5200 Airport Road. Admission is free; parking is $10, which will benefit local youth and education programs. This is a fly-in festival that will include aviation displays, a car and motorcycle show, food vendors, children's activities and music by the Betty Fox Band, JP Soars and the Red Hots, Chuck Riley's All-Star Band and Mama's Batch. Limited seating; bring lawn chairs. No coolers or pets allowed. For information, visit zephyrhillschamber.org or call (813) 782-1913.