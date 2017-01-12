Senior Awareness Fair coming to Dunedin

DUNEDIN — The city seeks vendors for the Senior Awareness Fair on Jan. 27. Organizations that can provide insight or services related to healthcare, wellness, legal assistance, home and financial security, retirement living, insurance and nutrition are welcome. Vendor fees are $90 per business and $25 per nonprofit. The event will be at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave. For information, call (727) 298-3299 or email eswinehart@dunedinfl.net.