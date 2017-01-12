Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
Senior Awareness Fair coming to Dunedin

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:27pm

    DUNEDIN — The city seeks vendors for the Senior Awareness Fair on Jan. 27. Organizations that can provide insight or services related to healthcare, wellness, legal assistance, home and financial security, retirement living, insurance and nutrition are welcome. Vendor fees are $90 per business and $25 per nonprofit. The event will be at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave. For information, call (727) 298-3299 or email eswinehart@dunedinfl.net.

