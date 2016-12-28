Show to celebrate artist at 84

Fay Moulin continued to paint left-handed after a series of strokes in 2012 robbed her of the use of her right side.

When Fay Moulin suffered a series of strokes in 2012 and lost use of her right side, she thought she would never paint or draw again.

During a therapy session where Moulin became particularly frustrated, her therapist suggested she try with her less dominant side, the only option she had left. Picking up the brush with her left hand, doubt filled Moulin's mind.

She could barely write, how would she possibly paint?

"I practiced and practiced and found out art is not just in the hand, but in the head as well," Moulin said. "Creating art has always made me happy."

Her love of art started at a young age and continued into high school where she was an artist for the school newspaper.

From there, she was asked to draw and paint for people in the Ohio community where she was born and raised.

In 1967, she moved with her husband and family to Florida where she still resides and still paints, thanks to her therapist's suggestion four years ago.

Since that day when she picked up the brush like it was the first time all over again, the grandmother to 10 grand-children and 10 great-grand-children has completed more than 90 works.

On Friday, one day before Moulin celebrates her 84th birthday, her family will host a showing of her work.

Moulin has selected 36 of her favorite paintings to showcase for the event.

Whether she is sitting in her South Tampa home or nestled inside their mountain lodge in western North Carolina, the self-taught artist who never had any formal training paints with acrylic on canvas, her speciality.

The Works of Fay Moulin will be displayed at the Arthur Murray Dance Studios, 4011 W Gandy Blvd. on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Spirits and hors d'oeuvres provided.